Wisconsin Playwright Deb Meyer Launches Ink To Stage A New Theatrical Resource

MENAFN - GetNews)Family-friendly, produced plays, Competition-winning shorts, a thriller with festival credits and a children's show staged on the Scottish coast are now available at inktostage, where theatres can read reviews, cast sizes, run times and find links straight to licensing Meyer's children's play, Dastardly Devon, addresses the issue of bullying, and was performed at a theatre club in Scotland. Cobble Me This was performed in Beaver Dam, WI. Gurl Talk, won a Florida playwriting competition. Deb Meyer's website inktostage now offers all her produced, performed and published plays. Each play on inktostage offers a synopsis, run time and cast size. It also features a blog page where Meyer shares insight regarding her creative writing process.

COLUMBUS, Wis. - October 15, 2026 - Playwright Deb Meyer has launched Ink to Stage (inktostage), a new website offering a collection of published and produced plays that have carried her work from Wisconsin community theatre stages to a theatre club on the Scottish coast.

The launch follows a robust publication season with three plays being published in the last two years. In addition, Meyer's comedic short Gurl Talk was featured in the 2024 Florida Playwrights Competition and was performed at a women's event in Madison in 2025. Her children's comedy Dastardly Devon, a retelling of the big-bad-wolf story built around bullying and belonging, was performed in 2025 by the Carnoustie Theatre Club in Scotland. Her thriller The Whole Shebang, was a 2021 Garry Marshall New Works Festival semi-finalist, and is published by Lazy Bee Scripts. Her family-friendly comedy, Cobble Me This was performed in 2025 at the Beaver Dam Fine Arts Center and is published by Lazy Bee Scripts . Her lively children's play , Curses! A Fractured Fairies Tale was performed in 2022 at the Beaver Dam Area Fine Arts Center and is published by Big Dog Plays.

Ink to Stage is designed to take the guesswork out of production decisions. Each play is listed with its genre cast size and run time - a cast of two for Gurl Talk, four for The Whole Shebang, five for Cobble Me This, nine to twelve for Curses! A Fractured Fairies' Tale, ten to fifteen for Dastardly Devon along with links directly to the publisher holding their license. Ink to Stage also carries production photos and a writer's blog, From the Desk of Deb Meyer, where she shares thoughts on creativity and her writing process.

“I'm committed to writing engaging plays audiences will love and community theatre's can afford to produce. My stories are filled with laughter, tension, humor and heart.”

Meyer has been writing for over 25 years, discovering playwriting after a career in graphic arts, copywriting and advertising. She is a member of the Dramatists Guild of America, New Play Exchange and Playwrights Ink.

Her scripts are available through Lazy Bee Scripts, Big Dog Plays and New Play Exchange.

About Deb Meyer / Ink to Stage

Deb Meyer is a playwright based in Columbus, Wisconsin, whose comedies, children's plays and thrillers have been staged from Wisconsin community theatres to Scotland. Published by Lazy Bee Scripts and Big Dog Plays, her work is written to be artistically rewarding, affordable to produce and unforgettable to perform. She is a member of the Dramatists Guild of America, New Play Exchange and Playwrights Ink. Meyer believes great performances begin with great stories. inktostage

Media contact

Deb Meyer |... | inktostage

Instagram: @djmeyer_inktostage | YouTube: @debmeyer

Notes to editors



Headshot and production photography available on request.

The Whole Shebang was a semi-finalist at the 2021 Garry Marshall New Works Festival, not a winner.

Cobble Me This was performed in Wisconsin in 2025. Published by Lazy Bee Scripts.

Dastardly Devon was performed in Scotland in 2025. Published by Lazy Bee Scripts.

Curses! A Fractured Fairies' Tale was performed in Wisconsin in 2022. Published by Big Dog Plays. Review quotes on the site are peer reviews from New Play Exchange members, not press notices.