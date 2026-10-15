Garrett Monroe's Living Trusts Book Surpasses 100,000 Copies Sold

LIVERMORE, CA - October 15, 2026 - Garrett Monroe's "The Only Living Trusts Book You'll Ever Need: How to Make Your Own Living Trust, Avoid Probate & Protect Your Heirs" has surpassed 100,000 copies sold, according to publisher sales records. The milestone marks a significant achievement for the plain-English guide designed to help American homeowners, parents, retirees, and families with straightforward estate-planning needs create and fund a revocable living trust without hiring an attorney.

Key Facts

Milestone confirmed: 100,000+ copies sold as of September 25, 2026, per publisher sales records. Book full title: "The Only Living Trusts Book You'll Ever Need: How to Make Your Own Living Trust, Avoid Probate & Protect Your Heirs" by Garrett Monroe. What's included: Each copy comes with 12 free downloads: 7 attorney-drafted legal forms plus 5 practical guides covering trust creation, funding, maintenance, and related estate-planning topics. Who it's for: American homeowners, parents, retirees, savers, and blended families with straightforward estates who want clear, actionable estate-planning guidance. Where to purchase:

The book's reach reflects a growing segment of American households that want to protect their families without paying attorney rates for foundational estate-planning documents. A revocable living trust allows assets to pass directly to heirs outside of probate. Probate is a court-supervised process that becomes public record, takes months to resolve, and chips away at what families actually receive. The gap between feeling protected and actually being protected is exactly where families lose time, money, and control. Monroe's book was written to close that gap for the reader who has a home, savings accounts, retirement accounts, or children to protect and doesn't need a complex tax structure to do it.

What separates the book from competing online platforms and general estate-planning titles is the combination of plain-English instruction and ready-to-use legal documents. Readers don't just learn the concept. They receive 7 attorney-drafted legal forms and 5 practical guides so the mechanics of creating and funding a trust are actionable, not theoretical. The book walks through the full sequence: drafting the trust document, transferring real property into the trust, updating beneficiary designations, and handling ongoing maintenance as life circumstances change. That last piece, funding and maintaining the trust after it's signed, is the step most people skip, and skipping it means the trust doesn't do what it was designed to do.

The 100,000-copy milestone arrives as more Americans are taking a self-directed approach to financial and legal decisions they once defaulted to professionals. The book is designed with that reader in mind. It's explicit about where the book's guidance applies clearly and where a situation is genuinely complex enough to require individualized professional advice, such as estates involving business interests, special-needs beneficiaries, significant tax exposure, or international assets. That transparency is built in deliberately. Straightforward estate planning is something most people can handle themselves with the right guidance. Knowing where the line is matters.

Monroe's work lands at a moment when estate planning has largely remained inaccessible not because of legal complexity, but because the plain-English explanation for it has been hard to find at an accessible price point. At 100,000 copies, the book has become a reference point for that conversation.

About The Only Living Trusts Book You'll Ever Need (Author: Garrett Monroe)

"The Only Living Trusts Book You'll Ever Need: How to Make Your Own Living Trust, Avoid Probate & Protect Your Heirs" by Garrett Monroe is a plain-English, step-by-step estate-planning guide for American homeowners, parents, retirees, and families with straightforward estate-planning needs. The book covers trust creation, funding, and maintenance and includes 12 free downloads: 7 attorney-drafted legal forms and 5 practical guides. It's available at .