TAG Exteriors Exterior Home Remodeling Launches Fall Roof Protection Program As Indianapolis Homeowners Face Seasonal Storm Damage Risk

Indianapolis, IN - October 15, 2026 - TAG Exteriors of Indianapolis has announced the launch of its Fall Roof Protection Program, a structured initiative designed to help Indianapolis-area homeowners inspect, repair, and document roof conditions before Indiana's late-fall and winter weather arrives. The program covers residential roof inspections, written repair estimates, storm damage documentation, and coordinated repair scheduling across the Indianapolis metro and surrounding communities including Greenwood, Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Avon, Plainfield, Beech Grove, and Franklin.

The initiative responds directly to weather patterns that have produced damaging hailstorms, high-wind events, and ice loading across central Indiana in recent seasons. TAG Exteriors reports that a significant share of its roof repair calls come from homeowners who sustained storm damage weeks or months earlier but delayed scheduling an inspection - a delay that often allows water intrusion to travel from a compromised shingle layer into roof decking, insulation, and interior ceiling assemblies before the damage becomes visible inside the home.

Why Fall Is the Critical Season for Indianapolis Roof Inspections

Roofing contractors across central Indiana consistently identify late September through November as the period when unresolved summer storm damage produces the most costly repair outcomes. Hailstorms that strike in June or July may dislodge granules from shingles without creating an immediately visible leak. By the time October arrives and rainfall intensifies, those compromised areas begin to allow water penetration. When temperatures then drop below freezing, standing water in cracked or granule-depleted shingles expands and widens existing damage - a cycle that can convert a targeted shingle repair into a partial or full replacement if left unaddressed.

Demand for roof repair Indianapolis peaks in this window precisely because the lag between storm impact and visible interior damage aligns with the fall rain and freeze cycle. Homeowners who schedule an inspection before that cycle begins give a contractor the opportunity to identify and address compromised areas while the repair scope is still limited.

TAG Exteriors conducts visual roof inspections that assess shingle condition, flashing integrity at chimney bases and valley intersections, soffit and fascia condition, and gutter seating. The inspection produces a written summary of findings, which homeowners may use to prioritize repairs, file insurance claims, or schedule work. No repair is scheduled without a written scope of work and estimate provided in advance.

Storm Damage Documentation and Insurance Claims Support

One component of the Fall Roof Protection Program addresses the documentation process that precedes an insurance claim for storm damage. TAG Exteriors produces written damage documentation - including photographs and a repair scope - that homeowners submit to their insurance carrier alongside a claim. The company does not negotiate directly with insurers on behalf of homeowners, but provides the damage assessment and repair estimate the adjuster process requires.

“Most of the roof damage we find in October and November started in the spring,” said the spokesperson for TAG Exteriors.“A hailstorm hits in April, the shingles take impact damage, and the homeowner does not see a ceiling stain until the fall rains come through. By that point the water has already traveled through the deck and into the framing. The inspection program exists to close that gap. We get eyes on the roof before the damage compounds, put the findings in writing, and let the homeowner decide how to proceed with a full picture in front of them.”

"A homeowner who contacts us six weeks after a hailstorm is in a different position than one who calls the day after. The damage is often the same, but the documentation is harder to produce and the insurer's timeline has already started. The program is built around getting people through inspection quickly, so the record of what happened exists while it's fresh."

The company notes that Indiana's storm season does not follow a single calendar window. Damaging hail events have occurred in central Indiana in every month from March through October, and straight-line wind events associated with winter storm systems have produced significant shingle and flashing damage in December and January. The Fall Roof Protection Program is structured to remain available through the end of the calendar year for homeowners who experience mid-winter storm events.

Roof Repair Services Covered Under the Program

TAG Exteriors repairs the full range of residential roof damage types encountered across the Indianapolis metro. Covered repair categories include:

Shingle repair and replacement: Damaged, cracked, wind-lifted, or granule-depleted shingles are removed and replaced with materials rated for Indiana's thermal range. Repairs are matched to existing shingle profiles where feasible.

Roof deck repair: Where water intrusion has reached the plywood or OSB deck beneath the shingle layer, TAG Exteriors removes the damaged decking material and installs new substrate before re-shingling the affected section.

Soffit and fascia repair: Wind-driven rain and ice damming frequently produce damage to soffit panels and fascia boards at roof edges. These components are inspected during the standard roof assessment and repaired as part of a broader scope when damage is present.

Storm damage roof repair and documentation: For properties that sustained hail, wind, or falling-debris damage, TAG Exteriors produces a full damage assessment with photographs, repair scope, and a written estimate structured for insurance claim submission.

The company also handles commercial roofing repair on low-slope and flat roof systems for Indianapolis-area business properties, with a separate commercial inspection process available on request.

Service Area: Indianapolis Metro and Surrounding Communities

TAG Exteriors operates from its Indianapolis location at 5555 S East St and services the full Indianapolis metro. Residential and commercial roof repair and replacement services are available without subcontracting in the following communities: Indianapolis, Greenwood, Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Avon, Plainfield, Beech Grove, and Franklin. Homeowners in adjacent Marion County communities and surrounding townships should contact the company directly to confirm coverage.

The company holds the required contractor licensing for residential roofing work in Indiana and carries liability and workers' compensation coverage on all active job sites. Copies of current certificates of insurance are available on request.

How Indianapolis Homeowners Can Schedule an Inspection

Homeowners seeking a roof inspection under the Fall Roof Protection Program may contact TAG Exteriors directly by phone or through the company's website. Inspections are scheduled during regular business hours, with availability across the service area. Written estimates are provided following the inspection, and no repair work is scheduled without explicit homeowner authorization of the written scope and price.

About TAG Exteriors – Exterior Home Remodeling

TAG Exteriors is a licensed exterior remodeling contractor based in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company repairs and replaces residential and commercial roofs, installs siding and gutter systems, and handles storm damage repair and documentation across the Indianapolis metro. TAG Exteriors operates without subcontracting field labor, with all roof repair and replacement work performed by the company's own crews. The company is licensed in Indiana and carries full liability and workers' compensation coverage.

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