Oliel Introduces The Admissions Office That Never Closes

MENAFN - GetNews)"Oliel, AI admissions software for private schools, founded by Adriel and Joselyn Hernandez in Clermont, Florida."Five years in the making, Oliel is an AI admissions assistant for private schools that answers every family inquiry in seconds by chat, text, phone and email, books campus tours, and hands each family to a person when it matters. Founded by Adriel and Joselyn Hernandez, Oliel helps schools make sure no family is lost to an unanswered inquiry.

CLERMONT, Fla. - October 15, 2026 - Oliel today introduced its AI admissions software for private schools, Christian schools, preschools, Montessori schools and academies, and is inviting its first schools to join as founding partners. Oliel works as a 24/7 digital admissions department: it answers family inquiries in seconds by website chat, text message, phone and email, in English, Spanish and Portuguese, using each school's own information.

Oliel was founded by Adriel and Joselyn Hernandez, a husband-and-wife team with nearly two decades each in marketing and school admissions. The idea has been five years in the making, shaped by what the founders saw firsthand inside a private school's admissions office.

Why every school needs an admissions assistant

A parent researching schools is rarely researching just one. Families often contact three or four schools in the same evening, and the school that replies first usually gets the first real conversation, and often the first tour. Yet many of those questions arrive when admissions offices are closed.

After hours: evenings and weekends are when working parents finally have time to call or write. Busy seasons: open house weeks and re-enrollment bury small admissions teams in messages. Shared inboxes: a web form lands in a shared inbox, and everyone assumes someone else replied. Language: a question in Spanish or Portuguese waits for the one bilingual staff member.

Every unanswered inquiry is a family who may enroll somewhere else. Oliel closes those gaps without adding staff, so admissions teams can spend their time on tours, relationships and the conversations that need a person.

"As a Director of Admissions, I saw how often a family's first question came in on a Friday night and waited until Monday," said Joselyn Hernandez, co-founder of Oliel. "Families deserve to know someone heard them. Oliel makes sure every family gets a fast, accurate answer, and that our team still has every conversation that truly matters."

How Oliel works

Answers in seconds, around the clock. Oliel answers from the school's own handbook, tuition sheet and calendar. It never invents tuition, dates or policies; when it doesn't know, it says so and passes the question to a person.

Books campus tours. Families book from the school's real availability, then receive confirmations and reminders if they have agreed to them.

Never lets a call end in silence. Missed calls get a text back, so the conversation continues.

Follows up. Oliel checks in with families who go quiet, and stops the moment a family replies.

Hands off to people. Questions about a family's finances, learning needs, custody or concerns go straight to the admissions team, with a summary of the conversation.

Keeps the team informed. Staff see conversation summaries, lead scores and full transcripts, without anyone taking notes.

Oliel informs and assists. The school makes every admissions decision.

Five years in the making

Oliel grew out of the founders' work at Real Life Christian Academy in Clermont, Florida. Joselyn ran admissions, coordinating tours, open houses and applications, and saw how often a family's first question arrived after hours. Adriel led marketing at the same school. He could bring families to the website, but he couldn't make sure someone answered when they reached out. Over the past five years, the two have shaped the answer to that problem into Oliel: the tool they wished they'd had.

About the founders

Adriel Hernandez, Founder (marketing, growth and digital innovation), brings nearly two decades of sales and marketing leadership, including roles as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Kingdom Talent and Communications Director at Church at the Cross in Orlando. As Marketing Director at Real Life Christian Academy in Clermont, Florida, he built enrollment-focused campaigns and learned firsthand how schools compete for families online.

Joselyn Hernandez, Co-founder (school admissions and family engagement), brings nearly two decades of experience in admissions, enrollment management and family services. As Director of Admissions at Real Life Christian Academy, she managed every step from first inquiry to enrollment, working daily in the FACTS student information system. Before that, she served as Admissions Specialist and Lead Family Service Case Manager at UCP of Central Florida, guiding families through enrollment, eligibility and support services.

Together, they created Oliel around one mission: to make school admissions smarter, more efficient and more personal. Every family deserves a welcoming admissions experience, and every school deserves the tools to provide one.

"Schools work hard to earn a family's interest, and too often that interest fades while a question waits for a reply," said Adriel Hernandez, founder of Oliel. "We've spent five years building the answer. With Oliel, every family is welcomed the moment they reach out, and no school has to let a family slip away again."

See Oliel in action

School leaders can try Oliel today with Grace Academy, a fictional Preschool through Grade 12 school, and see how it answers families, books tours and hands off to staff. Visit oliel/live-demo or call the demo line at (352) 717-9255. Schools interested in becoming founding partners can book a 30-minute demo with the founders at oliel/book-a-demo.

About Oliel

Oliel is AI admissions software for private schools, based in Clermont, Florida. Founded by Adriel and Joselyn Hernandez, Oliel answers every family inquiry in seconds by chat, text, phone and email, books campus tours, follows up, and hands each family to the school's admissions team when it matters. Oliel informs and assists; schools make every admissions decision. Learn more at oliel.

Media contact: Adriel Hernandez, Founder, Oliel -... - oliel