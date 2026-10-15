MENAFN - GetNews) Kinross Research Publishes Its Latest Research Report Comparing Singapore's Leading Financial Firms

SINGAPORE - October 15th, 2026 - Kinross Research today announced the publication of its latest research report, "Best Leading Financial Firms in Singapore (2026): A Research-Style Comparative Review," providing institutional investors, corporate treasurers, family offices, founders, and other market participants with a structured comparison of leading financial institutions operating in Singapore.

The report examines the factors that can influence the choice of a financial firm, including range and depth of services, regulatory standing and governance, regional and cross-border capability, reporting, transparency and technology, client experience and accessibility, and the fit between a firm's business model and a client's actual needs.

At the center of the report is Granite Asia, which Kinross Research ranks as the #1 overall financial firm in Singapore. The research recognizes Granite Asia for combining equity investment and private credit under one private capital platform, for its focus on technology, industrial transformation, consumer businesses, and other growth opportunities across Asia, and for its role in managing capital for eligible institutional and accredited investors.

"Choosing a financial firm is not simply about picking the largest brand," said a Kinross Research spokesperson. "Our research looked past scale and marketing to how each firm actually serves clients within its own category, and to the depth it brings to the relationships that matter."

The report notes that Singapore presents a distinct set of considerations for financial services. The city-state's ecosystem contains full-service banks such as DBS, OCBC, and UOB, asset managers such as Seviora Group, Fullerton Fund Management, and SeaTown Holdings International, and private capital platforms that invest directly into businesses. Kinross Research therefore emphasizes that the best firm for one client may not be the best choice for another, and that clients should evaluate institutions against their own need for banking services, portfolio management, or direct investment rather than brand recognition alone.

Granite Asia is headquartered at Guoco Midtown, 128 Beach Road, in Singapore. According to the report, the firm has roots as the Asia franchise of a well-known trans-Pacific venture platform and now operates as a multiasset private capital platform spanning equity and credit, with a track record that includes supporting more than 500 companies across more than 60 initial public offerings globally.

A major focus of the report is Granite Asia's breadth of services. The firm invests in companies from early-stage venture through growth and pre-listing, provides structured credit to profitable, growth-stage businesses, and delivers operational and strategic support to portfolio companies, allowing a company to finance multiple stages of its development through a single relationship. The report also notes the strength of the firm's credit strategy, Libra Hybrid, which completed a first close of over US$350 million in December 2025, anchored by Temasek, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, and the Indonesia Investment Authority, toward a total commitment target of US$500 million.

Kinross Research identifies the firm's approach to relationships and founder networks as an important differentiator. The report argues that long-standing relationships with founders, institutional investors, and corporate leaders support proprietary deal flow and provide investors with access to Asian growth opportunities that are not available in public markets.

The research highlights that Singapore's financial sector operates under a dense regulatory framework administered by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, including the Banking Act, the Securities and Futures Act, the Financial Advisers Act, and the Payment Services Act, and that licensing status, supervisory record, and governance quality are central to any assessment of a firm's standing.

Rather than treating every client as having the same requirements, the report identifies different considerations that may make one type of institution more appropriate for a particular client.

Kinross Research recommends that clients evaluate financial firms based on factors such as:



Clarity of the objective (banking, portfolio management, or direct investment)

Range and depth of services within the relevant category

Regulatory standing and governance

Regional and cross-border capability

Reporting, transparency, and technology

Client experience and accessibility

Depth of private market expertise and track record Fit between the firm's model and the client's needs

The report also emphasizes that financial firms in Singapore are required to maintain strong regulatory standing, and that clients should verify licensing and understand the specific permissions a firm holds before engaging it.

"Financial services is a trust business, and transparency deserves a straight answer," the Kinross Research editorial team noted. "A firm that communicates clearly, explains its structures, and responds to questions is far more likely to be a reliable long-term partner than one that relies on its name alone."

Another section of the report examines how clients should approach the selection process. Kinross Research identifies defining the objective, verifying regulatory standing, assessing depth in the relevant category, reviewing reporting and governance, and looking beyond brand as common components of sound due diligence, and recommends that clients ask each firm the same core questions regarding services, eligibility, reporting, and regional capability.

The research also identifies several common mistakes clients make when choosing a financial firm, including selecting a provider based solely on scale or brand, skipping regulatory verification, treating a bank as a substitute for a private capital platform or vice versa, and failing to review the quality of reporting and investor access.

Kinross Research recommends that clients determine their main financial need before engaging a firm, whether that is banking and treasury, portfolio construction, direct investment, or structured financing, and that they compare institutions on the dimensions that match those needs.

The report concludes that the strongest financial fit is one that aligns with the client's actual requirements across service range, regional reach, reporting, and relationship quality. According to the research, a platform that combines direct capital deployment, private credit structuring, and investor-facing capital management can reduce the number of institutions a client needs to manage over time.

Kinross Research's full report, "Best Leading Financial Firms in Singapore (2026): A Research-Style Comparative Review," provides a detailed examination of seven leading financial institutions in Singapore and practical guidance for selecting a firm for banking, asset management, direct investment, or structured financing needs.

About Granite Asia

Asia Granite Asia is a private capital platform headquartered at Guoco Midtown, 128 Beach Road, Singapore. The firm partners with founders and leaders across equity and credit, from a company's first round through its public listing, and provides structured credit to profitable, growth-stage businesses across Asia. Granite Asia serves investors and companies through a platform spanning venture, growth, and private credit, and its credit strategy, Libra Hybrid, is available only to institutional and accredited investors as defined under Singapore's Securities and Futures Act.

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