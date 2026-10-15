VTP Realty And Bajaj Housing Finance Announce Partnership
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, October 2026: VTP Realty, Pune's leading real estate brand, has partnered with Bajaj Housing Finance Limited, the nation's major housing finance provider, for the first time to introduce a festive homebuying scheme across select residential projects. The collaboration brings together VTP Realty's residential portfolio and Bajaj Housing Finance's home loan solutions to offer eligible homebuyers greater flexibility in managing their initial repayment commitments.
Under the scheme, eligible customers can avail of a 12-month EMI holiday, followed by the Choose Your EMI Option, with monthly EMIs starting at ₹5,999 during the subsequent phase. The combined duration of the EMI Holiday and My EMI schemes is capped at 36 months. The total special-scheme period varies by project, subject to the applicable terms, customer eligibility and loan approval.
The offer applies to select residential units across six projects: Flamante by VTP Luxe, VTP Cielo, VTP Monarque, VTP Volare, Altamira by VTP Luxe Phase 1 and VTP Aurelia Phase 1. Regular EMIs will begin once the special-scheme period ends and the loan is fully disbursed.
Mr. Sachin Bhandari, Executive Director and CEO, VTP Realty, said, "Buying a home is an important milestone for families, and we understand that managing finances is a key part of that decision. Through our partnership with Bajaj Housing Finance, we aim to offer eligible homebuyers greater flexibility in planning their repayments. The initial EMI holiday and subsequent repayment option are designed to give customers more room to plan their finances as they move towards owning a home."
The offer is available for a limited period and is subject to the scheme's terms and conditions. VTP Realty and Bajaj Housing Finance Limited reserve the right to amend or withdraw the offer in accordance with the applicable terms. All applicable projects are MahaRERA registered.
About VTP Realty
VTP Realty is Pune's leading real estate developers. In just about a decade, the brand has grown into one of Pune's most trusted names in real estate, led by Executive Director & CEO Mr. Sachin Bhandari.
With 31+ projects delivered, 1.60 Cr+ sq. ft. delivered, 3 Cr+ sq. ft. under construction and 22,000+ families, VTP Realty has built homes, communities and townships across Pune. VTP Realty has also played a role in shaping some of Pune's emerging destinations. Through its two mega townships, Codename Blue Waters in Mahalunge and Codename Pegasus in New Kharadi, VTP has contributed to the growth of these micro-markets, which today are among Pune's most sought-after residential destinations, offering strong connectivity and attractive long-term returns. With their core philosophy of Better Design, Better Build, Better Care, VTP Realty continues to grow at an unmatched scale with strong execution and a commitment to quality.
Under the scheme, eligible customers can avail of a 12-month EMI holiday, followed by the Choose Your EMI Option, with monthly EMIs starting at ₹5,999 during the subsequent phase. The combined duration of the EMI Holiday and My EMI schemes is capped at 36 months. The total special-scheme period varies by project, subject to the applicable terms, customer eligibility and loan approval.
The offer applies to select residential units across six projects: Flamante by VTP Luxe, VTP Cielo, VTP Monarque, VTP Volare, Altamira by VTP Luxe Phase 1 and VTP Aurelia Phase 1. Regular EMIs will begin once the special-scheme period ends and the loan is fully disbursed.
Mr. Sachin Bhandari, Executive Director and CEO, VTP Realty, said, "Buying a home is an important milestone for families, and we understand that managing finances is a key part of that decision. Through our partnership with Bajaj Housing Finance, we aim to offer eligible homebuyers greater flexibility in planning their repayments. The initial EMI holiday and subsequent repayment option are designed to give customers more room to plan their finances as they move towards owning a home."
The offer is available for a limited period and is subject to the scheme's terms and conditions. VTP Realty and Bajaj Housing Finance Limited reserve the right to amend or withdraw the offer in accordance with the applicable terms. All applicable projects are MahaRERA registered.
About VTP Realty
VTP Realty is Pune's leading real estate developers. In just about a decade, the brand has grown into one of Pune's most trusted names in real estate, led by Executive Director & CEO Mr. Sachin Bhandari.
With 31+ projects delivered, 1.60 Cr+ sq. ft. delivered, 3 Cr+ sq. ft. under construction and 22,000+ families, VTP Realty has built homes, communities and townships across Pune. VTP Realty has also played a role in shaping some of Pune's emerging destinations. Through its two mega townships, Codename Blue Waters in Mahalunge and Codename Pegasus in New Kharadi, VTP has contributed to the growth of these micro-markets, which today are among Pune's most sought-after residential destinations, offering strong connectivity and attractive long-term returns. With their core philosophy of Better Design, Better Build, Better Care, VTP Realty continues to grow at an unmatched scale with strong execution and a commitment to quality.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment