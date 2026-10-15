Sudan: Commercial Diplomacy Starts With Connections

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Chargé d'Affaires Jonathan Howard and the Office of Sudan Affairs hosted a reception in Cairo bringing together approximately 60 Sudanese business leaders, Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) alumni, and representatives from U.S. Embassy Cairo's Foreign Commercial Service. The gathering focused on strengthening U.S.-Sudanese commercial ties and building networks that can support Sudan's eventual post-war economic recovery.

The reception connected prominent private-sector leaders with YALI alumni, whose ties to the United States, local expertise, and professional networks make them valuable potential partners for American businesses. These relationships offer a foundation for identifying commercial opportunities, connecting prospective partners, and advancing mutual prosperity.

As OSA's largest gathering for a Sudanese audience since the evacuation of U.S. Embassy Khartoum, the reception underscored the role of commercial diplomacy in sustaining relationships with Sudan's private sector and laying the groundwork for future economic engagement.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN Women - Africa.