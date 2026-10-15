Oregon UAS Accelerator To Showcase 17 Autonomy, Counter-UAS & Defense-Tech Startups At Portland Investor Event On Nov 13

Join us for the Fall 2026 Oregon UAS Innovation Showcase, Hosted at Big Pink (3rd Floor) in Portland, OR

The Team Members of the Fall 2025 Cohort who will be pitching on November 13, 2026

The Oregon UAS Accelerator is hosting the Proven in Pendleton cUAS Challenge. A pitch competition offering a $100,000 grand prize to the top counter UAS innovation presented.

Fall 2026 UAS Innovation Showcase at Big Pink brings investors, defense & government stakeholders together with the Accelerator's 17 Member Fall Cohort.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Oregon UAS Accelerator today announced the Fall 2026 Oregon UAS Innovation Showcase, a one-day investor and strategic partner event featuring live pitches from the seventeen companies in its Fall 2026 cohort. The showcase takes place Friday, November 13, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT on the 3rd floor of Big Pink (U.S. Bancorp Tower), 111 SW 5th Ave, in downtown Portland. Both pitch sessions will also be livestreamed.The presenting companies work in counter-UAS, autonomy, defense and dual-use robotics. Nine are based in Oregon, and the rest are from Washington, Texas, Oklahoma, Virginia, and South Korea. Every company in the cohort will pitch, with no elimination rounds."Investors and buyers who want early access to America's next autonomy or counter-UAS breakthrough may be waiting to be discovered. Our curated deal flow connects those teams with the capital and customers to scale American production," said Joseph Wyno, President & Executive Director at the Oregon UAS Accelerator. "On November 13 they can meet seventeen of them in one afternoon. These founders have spent the fall working on investment readiness, federal funding strategy and manufacturing readiness, and they're ready for serious conversations."Two themed pitch sessionsMorning - Defense, Counter-UAS and Tactical Systems:Handheld counter-drone defense, multi-domain intelligence fusion, passive acoustic drone detection, airspace security software, low-cost fixed-wing airframe manufacturing, NDAA-compliant Group 1 drones for public safety, robotics-as-a-service, and battlefield support systems. Presenters: Tactical Laser Defense Systems, Empyrean Defense, PerimeterAI Group, TKG Security, Bantam Aero, EnCor Industries, Aira USA, TAV Drones, and Supporty.Afternoon - Autonomy, Critical Infrastructure and Dual-Use Robotics:GPS-denied navigation, emergency medical drone delivery, underwater inspection vehicles, aerial radio relays for wildland fire and search and rescue, precision positioning, and visual intelligence software. Presenters: AdvisorLauren, Atlas AI, NEEDLTAIL, ReliaSystems, Vexil Systems, NuCode, Hindsight VIP and Datium Corp.Expert panels and founder accessThe program includes two expert panels: "Capital in Flight: What Investors Seek in Autonomy and Defense Tech" and "Scaling the Industrial Base: Manufacturing, Workforce, Supply Chain and Demand." A networking lunch and one-on-one meetings round out the day, with program staff coordinating introductions between attendees and founders. The lunch and one-on-one meetings are in person only.Startup teams will showcase their innovations at exhibit tables, giving attendees a firsthand look at emerging technologies and an opportunity to meet the teams behind them.The showcase is designed for venture capital, angel, family office, and corporate venture investors; defense primes and corporate strategy teams; government, defense and public safety procurement offices; commercial UAS operators and infrastructure buyers; ecosystem partners; and media covering aerospace and defense technology.Event details:Date: Friday, November 13, 2026Time: 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PTLocation: Big Pink (U.S. Bancorp Tower), 3rd Floor, 111 SW 5th Ave, Portland, OR 97204Format: In person + livestreamRegistration: Attendance is by invitation.Request an invitation at showcaseMedia interested in attending in person or arranging founder interviews should contact....About the Oregon UAS AcceleratorThe Oregon UAS Accelerator helps early-stage companies in uncrewed aircraft systems, autonomy, robotics, software integration, and aerospace secure investment, strategic partnerships, and customers. Its cohort program combines business and investment readiness training, SBIR/STTR strategy, mentorship, manufacturing-readiness support, and access to Oregon's UAS test ranges and defense and advanced manufacturing networks. The Accelerator is one of the State of Oregon's Centers of Innovation Excellence (CIE) and is funded in part by grants from Business Oregon and the Oregon Lottery. Learn more at oregonuas.

Chris Ponzillo

Oregon UAS Accelerator

+1 714-614-2646

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Oregon UAS Accelerator to Showcase 17 Autonomy, Counter-UAS & Defense-Tech Startups at Portland Investor Event on Nov 13 News Provided By Oregon UAS Accelerator October 15, 2026, 18:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Military Industry



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