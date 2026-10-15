Nordex Group Reports Strong Preliminary Q3/2026 Results And Raises EBITDA Margin Guidance For Full Year 2026
|
Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Results Forecast/Quarter Results
Nordex Group reports strong preliminary Q3/2026 results and raises EBITDA margin guidance for full year 2026
15.10.2026 / 20:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Hamburg, 15 October 2026. The Nordex Group today announced third-quarter results above market expectations and an upward revision of its EBITDA margin guidance for the full year 2026. Based on the preliminary unaudited third-quarter results and the updated full-year forecast, the Group now expects an EBITDA margin in a range of 11.5 to 12.5%, exceeding the previous guidance of 8.0 to 11.0%. All other elements of the full-year guidance remain unchanged. Preliminary unaudited EBITDA for Q3/2026 is expected to be approximately EUR 278 million (Q3/2025: EUR 136 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 12.7% (Q3/2025: 8.0% EBITDA margin). Preliminary unaudited revenues for the quarter are expected to be approximately EUR 2,187 million (Q3/2025: EUR 1,706 million). The Q3-results exceeding expectations and the improved outlook are driven by higher margins in the Service segment and strong project execution, while risks assumed in the Projects segment for the previous guidance did not materialize to the extent anticipated. Nordex third quarter preliminary cash and cash equivalents totaled EUR 2,327 million, compared with EUR 1,929 million at the end of Q4/2025. Free cash flow in the third quarter of 2026 is expected to amount to EUR 379 million (Q3/2025: EUR 149 million). Nordex expects free cash flow to remain positive in Q4, supported by additional profits, order intake momentum and continued working capital improvement. All other elements of the full-year guidance remain unchanged:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
...
15.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76
|EQS News ID:
|2416880
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2416880 15.10.2026 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment