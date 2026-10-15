Copper Hunters In British Columbia Are Letting Electrical Currents Pick Their Drill Targets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Insider News Commentary - Copper exploration in British Columbia increasingly means looking for what cannot be seen at surface, and explorers are leaning on geophysics before they commit to a drill program. Induced polarization surveys, which push electrical current into the ground and measure how the rock holds and resists it, have become one of the main tools for spotting the disseminated sulphides that often accompany porphyry and skarn copper systems. With copper setting record highs this year, that work is turning into drill targets, new zones at operating mines and fresh production. Companies mentioned in today ' s commentary include: GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS), Trekor Metals Limited (NYSE American: TGB), Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE), Kodiak Copper Corp. (OTCQX: KDKCF), Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE American: IE).

Key Takeaways





Geophysics comes before the drill. IP surveys measure chargeability and resistivity, and a chargeable, relatively conductive response can be consistent with disseminated sulphides, though it needs geological follow-up.

GoldHaven ' s first IP survey at Three Guardsmen hit on every line. All three lines detected a horizon with an apparent width of more than 50 metres, on strike with 2025 grab samples that returned up to 15.85% copper.

British Columbia copper is producing and growing. Trekor's Gibraltar mine raised its 2026 copper outlook, and Coeur extended the K-Zone at New Afton by more than 300 metres beyond its original footprint. Other explorers are drilling geophysical targets too. Kodiak Copper identified a 3D-IP chargeability anomaly more than 900 metres long at its MPD project, with drill testing scheduled for 2026.



Reading the Rock Before Breaking It

Chargeability measures how well subsurface material holds an electrical charge after the current is switched off, and resistivity measures how strongly it resists that current. When a body of rock is both chargeable and relatively conductive, it can point to sulphide minerals spread through the host rock, the style of mineralization found in many porphyry and skarn copper systems. The responses are not unique, and every anomaly still has to be tested with mapping, sampling and ultimately the drill, but a good survey can narrow a large property down to a short list of targets.

That matters most on large, rugged claim blocks where surface outcrop is limited. Explorers including GoldHaven and Kodiak Copper are pairing surface sampling with IP data to decide where holes go.

GoldHaven Finds a Broad Horizon Beneath High-Grade Copper at Three Guardsmen

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) reported interpretation results from the 2026 IP survey at its Three Guardsmen Project in British Columbia. All three overlapping survey lines detected a horizon of moderate chargeability and moderate-to-low resistivity, which the Company interprets as prospective for disseminated sulphide mineralization. Cross-sections and depth inversions indicate an apparent width of more than 50 metres, with an approximate strike and dip of 060/30 to the southwest.

The interpreted near-surface trend runs on strike with numerous 2025 grab samples grading greater than 2% copper, including three samples above 12% copper and a previously reported high of 15.85% copper. Mineralized samples contain visible chalcopyrite, bornite and magnetite in sulphide-rich skarn pods, and several returned iron values at the 50% upper detection limit. Samples farther north returned up to approximately 2,000 ppm copper and approximately 9,000 ppm molybdenum associated with visible molybdenite.

The deeper inversion at approximately 250 metres indicates the principal anomaly may broaden or thicken with depth, and a second anomaly appears farther north of the main target. GoldHaven says the combination of iron-copper-molybdenum mineralization, magnetite-bearing skarn, intrusive rocks and the broad geophysical response is consistent with a hydrothermal system that warrants further evaluation for a potential intrusive source at depth.

“These IP results give us the first subsurface geophysical evidence that the high-grade copper mineralization we identified at surface may be associated with a broader and more continuous sulphide-bearing system. The fact that the interpreted horizon extends across all three survey lines, exceeds 50 metres in apparent width and appears to broaden at depth is an important advancement in our understanding of Three Guardsmen,” said Rob Birmingham, President & CEO of GoldHaven.

The approximately 16,234-hectare project is prospective for copper-gold skarn and porphyry-style mineralization. GoldHaven plans to integrate the IP interpretation with geological mapping, geochemistry and structural information to refine priority targets and determine the most effective approach to drill testing. Three Guardsmen sits alongside the Company's flagship Magno Project in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia and its Copeçal Gold Project in Brazil.

Other Developments Across Copper Exploration and Production

Trekor Metals Limited (NYSE American: TGB)

Trekor reported third quarter 2026 production of 41 million pounds of copper on October 8, including 34 million pounds from its Gibraltar mine in British Columbia and 7 million pounds of cathode from Florence Copper in Arizona, up 36% from the prior quarter. The company raised Gibraltar's 2026 guidance to 115 to 120 million pounds of copper and marked the onset of commercial production at Florence on October 6.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE)

Coeur, which acquired New Gold and its New Afton copper-gold mine near Kamloops, reported on September 22 that expansion drilling extended the K-Zone more than 300 metres beyond its original footprint of about 850 metres. Highlights included 175.8 metres at 0.5 g/t gold and 0.88% copper in hole EA26-624, and 124.6 metres at 1.1 g/t gold and 1.25% copper on the East Picrite Trend in hole EA26-623.

Kodiak Copper Corp. (OTCQX: KDKCF)

Kodiak reported on September 9 that its first drilling at the Ketchan deposit on the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in south-central British Columbia returned 0.70% copper equivalent over 283.5 metres in hole AG-26-019, including 1.02% copper equivalent over 108 metres. The company earlier identified a 3D-IP chargeability anomaly more than 900 metres long east of its South deposit, and plans 16,500 metres of drilling in 2026.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE American: IE)

Ivanhoe Electric, which also develops its own Typhoon geophysical surveying system, released a preliminary feasibility study for its Santa Cruz copper project in Arizona on September 23. The study outlines an after-tax NPV8% of $1.5 billion at a $4.75 per pound base-case copper price, a 24-year mine life, initial capital of $1.43 billion and average production of about 75,000 tonnes of copper per year over the first 15 years.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Exploration Results. The induced polarization results described in this publication are the Company's interpretation of geophysical data. Geophysical responses are not unique, interpreted anomalies are conceptual exploration targets only and may not reflect sulphide or economic mineralization, and the potential broadening of the principal anomaly at depth and the second, deeper anomaly have not been tested by drilling; the second anomaly has not been ground-truthed by surface sampling. The grab sample results referenced are selective by nature, were previously disclosed in the Company's news release dated December 9, 2025, and may not be representative of the mineralization on the property. GoldHaven Resources Corp. has not defined any mineral resource or mineral reserve at the Three Guardsmen Project, and no drilling has been completed on the interpreted IP horizon. The Company's reference to the Island Copper district is a geological comparison only, and no inference is made that mineralization at Three Guardsmen is comparable in size, grade or economic significance to any other deposit or district. Results reported by other companies referenced in this publication are not indicative of results at any GoldHaven property. The technical information in GoldHaven's release was reviewed and approved by Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 who is a consultant to the Company and is not independent. Readers should refer to the Company's filings at Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of GoldHaven's release.

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Forward-Looking Statements. This publication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“believes,”“estimates,”“potential” and similar expressions, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the interpretation of the 2026 IP survey results, the potential for the principal anomaly to broaden at depth, the significance of the second anomaly, the Company's working exploration model, the refinement of priority targets and future drill testing at Three Guardsmen, and the production guidance, drilling plans and project economics of the other companies referenced. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the results of exploration, the availability of financing, commodity prices, regulatory approvals, and general economic conditions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this publication, and we undertake no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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