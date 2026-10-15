Chemours Shareholder Alert: Claimsfiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against The Chemours Company - CC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against The Chemours Company (“Chemours” or the“Company”) (NYSE: CC), if they purchased or otherwise acquired The Chemours Company securities between February 20, 2026 and August 4, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.

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Chemours investors should visit us at or call toll-free (833) 538-3601. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Chemours and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 4, 2026, post-market, the Company announced its 2Q 2026 financial results and cut its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $775–$825 million, down from $800–$900 million. On the earnings call the next morning, CEO Denise Dignam admitted that“[a]s a result of the initial channel fill, aftermarket customers built additional inventory, creating an oversupplied channel heading into 2026.” CFO Shane Hostetter added that,“from the Q2 and Q3 perspective, there's probably about $65 million of aftermarket sales that... probably should have been allocated to more of this year.”

On this news, the price of Chemours' shares fell $3.34 per share, or 18.63%, to close at $14.59 per share on August 5, 2026.

The case is Darcy v. The Chemours Company, et al., No. 26-cv-01299.

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