The Simonetta Lein Show Launches The Second Part Of Season 7 With Media Mogul Byron Allen Breaking Viewership Records

- Simonetta Lein

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a special new episode of The Simonetta Lein Show, host Simonetta Lein welcomes comedian, television producer, entrepreneur, and media mogul Byron Allen for an intimate and entertaining conversation about comedy, entrepreneurship, media ownership, family, faith, resilience, and his extraordinary journey through the entertainment industry.



Byron Allen began his career in comedy at an exceptionally young age. In 1979, at just 18, he became the youngest comedian to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, a moment that helped launch a career spanning comedy, television, production, broadcasting, and media. He later founded Allen Media Group in 1993 and built the company through television production, distribution, broadcasting, streaming, and digital media.



In the episode, Allen reflects on the role his mother, Carolyn Folks, played in his early life and career, as well as the difficult beginnings of building his media business. The conversation explores the risks, rejection, persistence, and determination that shaped his approach to creating and owning media.



“Having Byron Allen on The Simonetta Lein Show is a meaningful moment for us. His journey reflects the power of perseverance, vision, and the courage to keep moving forward, even when faced with challenges. In our conversation, we explored inclusion, the importance of family support, and how criticism can become a source of strength rather than a limitation. These are the kinds of honest, inspiring conversations I love bringing to our audience, because behind every successful person is a story that deserves to be heard. I'm thrilled to share this episode as we continue the second part of Season 7 and bring more powerful voices and meaningful stories to our global community.” Says Lein.



Allen also discusses the connection between his beginnings as a comedian and his evolution as a businessman. From understanding audiences to recognizing opportunities, his career has brought together two worlds that might seem very different at first comedy and business.



A major focus of the conversation is media ownership and the changing creator economy. Simonetta and Byron discuss how creators can build audiences and intellectual property outside traditional media structures, as well as what established media companies can learn from today's independent creators. They also explore the growing influence of artificial intelligence and the questions it raises for the future of entertainment and content creation.



The conversation also turns to Comics Unleashed, Allen's long-running comedy series, which has provided a platform for generations of comedians. In 2026, Comics Unleashed moved into a CBS late-night time slot, bringing Allen's commitment to comedy and emerging talent to a new network audience.



Another major chapter in Allen's career is his role at BuzzFeed. In May 2026, Allen Family Digital completed its majority investment in BuzzFeed, with Byron Allen assuming the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The company has described its next phase as including free streaming, AI-powered media, and direct-to-consumer expansion.



Beyond business, Allen opens up about faith, giving back, and the importance of creating opportunities for the next generation. The conversation explores the values he hopes to pass on to his children and the responsibility that comes with building platforms capable of reaching millions of people.



Simonetta also asks Allen about rejection and the closed doors he encountered throughout his career. Together, they discuss how setbacks can become turning points and what he would tell anyone who is currently feeling defeated or questioning their own path.

The episode closes with SLTV's Lightning Round set to air exclusively, where Allen faces a series of quick and unexpected questions about comedy, family, celebrity pranks, embarrassing moments, and the things he still cannot resist.

“Byron Allen's story is a beautiful reminder that sometimes the biggest dreams begin with the smallest table, the biggest risks can create the biggest opportunities, and owning your voice can change everything,” says Simonetta Lein.



ABOUT BYRON ALLEN

Byron Allen is the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group. He began his career as a stand-up comedian before moving into television production and entrepreneurship. He founded Entertainment Studios in 1993 and expanded the business across television production, distribution, broadcasting, cable networks, streaming, digital media, and film distribution.

In 2026, Allen became Chairman and CEO of BuzzFeed after his family office completed a majority investment in the company. His current media portfolio and ventures span traditional television, streaming, digital media, comedy, news, entertainment, and sports.

Production Credits:

Host: Simonetta Lein

Guest: Byron Allen

Production Company: Ausonia Partners LLC

Executive Producer: Raphael Anthony Amabile

Media Department

Ausonia Partners

+1 215-909-2530

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The Simonetta Lein Show Launches the Second Part of Season 7 With Media Mogul Byron Allen Breaking Viewership Records News Provided By Ausonia Partners October 15, 2026, 18:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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