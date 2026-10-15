Central Park Closed For Two Days, Prohibitory Orders In Force Delhi Police Cautions Against Unlawful Assembly Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) The Delhi Police have appealed to general public not to violate prohibitory orders imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in and around Connaught Place in view of a call for people to assemble at the Central Park on October 16 at 5 p.m. while carrying the national flag (Tiranga).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Neha Yadav on Thursday in a video message said that the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have appealed to their workers, supporters and the general public to join the protest in large numbers.

The order has been issued to maintain peace and order and to ensure the safety of lives as well as public and private property in the area.

Appealing to protesters and the public, the police said no one should participate in any gathering that violates the prohibitory order currently in force.

Appropriate legal action will be taken against those found violating the order.

The Delhi Police aims to ensure that no situation arises that could disrupt the operations of traders and shopkeepers.

The force may, however, consider facilitating a designated and suitable location for a select group of individuals to gather for the purpose of carrying the national flag and singing the national anthem, provided prescribed guidelines are followed and full respect, dignity and decorum are maintained towards the Tricolour and the national anthem.

The Delhi Police once again appealed to everyone to maintain peace and order.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has told the Delhi Police that Central Park will remain closed on October 16 and 17 for administrative reasons.

NDMC has requested appropriate security arrangements to prevent any unauthorised entry into the park.

"Trade and market associations in and around Connaught Place have also sought protection for their shops and establishments against disruptive elements and unlawful assemblies, noting that such activities, especially during the festive season, are adversely affecting their businesses," she said.

The Delhi High Court has taken note of concerns regarding potential disruptions to commercial activities in the area.

The Delhi Police has assured that suitable measures will be taken to address these concerns.