Viral Video: Telangana Man Collapses While Buying Vegetables Dies Despite CPR! (WATCH)

A routine trip to buy vegetables ended in tragedy in Telangana's Suryapet district on October 14, after a man suddenly collapsed at a local market and later died. The deceased has been identified as Bezawada Srinivas. He had gone to purchase vegetables at a market in Bethavolu village when he suddenly collapsed near a vegetable cart.

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People present at the spot immediately rushed to help him. They reportedly attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in an effort to revive him before taking him to Kodad Government Hospital for medical assistance. However, despite their efforts, doctors declared Srinivas dead. Doctors suspect that he may have suffered a heart attack. However, the exact cause of death has not been officially confirmed.

The incident was captured on CCTV, with the footage showing the sudden collapse that turned an ordinary shopping trip into a tragedy. The incident has drawn attention to the importance of recognising medical emergencies and providing immediate assistance to people who collapse in public places. Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding Srinivas's death are awaited. The incident serves as a reminder of how quickly a medical emergency can unfold, even during everyday activities.