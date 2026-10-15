Abu Dhabi Replaces Paper Permits With Digital Reports In New Construction Circular

Developers and project owners in Abu Dhabi can expect faster approvals and fewer bureaucratic hurdles under a new directive, Circular No. 9 of 2026, issued by the Urban Planning and Permits Centre (UPPC) at the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT).

The streamlined process comes with sharper accountability requirements that make consultants and contractors jointly liable for any construction faults.

The circular applies to all new and ongoing building projects across the emirate, covering structural, architectural, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing works.

Under its provisions, supervision consultants are responsible for monitoring construction activities and ensuring compliance with approved drawings and technical specifications, while contractors must systematically document all works throughout execution. Both parties now share explicit legal liability for any non-compliance, defects, or non-conforming works, leaving no room for either side to deflect responsibility.

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Eng. Abdulla Mohamed Al Blooshi, Director General of the Urban Planning and Permits Centre, said the circular would“strengthen accountability among supervision consultants and contractors while simplifying documentation and approval requirements at key stages of construction.”

For designated project categories, certified technical reports submitted through the Unified Permitting System will replace traditional phase closure permits, eliminating paperwork and reducing delays at key project transitions. Prior to commencing any major phase, contractors must formally notify the supervision consultant and document site conditions. Upon completion, a report dated and signed by both parties must detail executed works, inspection results, and any corrective actions, supported by photographic evidence.

“By expanding the use of certified technical reports and digital processes, we aim to facilitate more efficient project delivery while maintaining rigorous regulatory oversight and clear professional accountability throughout construction,” Al Blooshi added.

The shift to digital processes does not reduce regulatory scrutiny. The UPPC will continue conducting unannounced site visits across execution stages to verify compliance and the accuracy of submitted reports. Projects remain subject to mandatory clearances from external authorities, including the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, and violations will be met with enforcement actions, fines, and legal penalties.

Developers, consultancy firms, and contracting companies have been called on to review the circular's provisions ahead of implementation. The circular covers all projects currently under way in Abu Dhabi in addition to new applications.

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