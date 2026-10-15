Emirati Named Among 100 Influential Women Farmers Worldwide By UN Agency

An Emirati farmer has been recognised among 100 women worldwide for their contributions to agriculture, with the UAE's Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, personally visiting her farm to share the news.

Khadija Darwish Al Qubaisi is the only Emirati woman selected this year for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations' (FAO) '100 Women Heroes in Agrifood Systems and Rural Development' initiative, which celebrates women making a difference across agriculture and food systems.

In a video shared on Instagram, Al Dahak meets Al Qubaisi at her farm, congratulating her on the achievement and discussing her experience as a farmer.

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During the visit, the minister explored Al Qubaisi's farming journey, her achievements and the crops grown on the farm, gaining insight into the work behind her agricultural enterprise.

Al Dahak told the farmer she was selected from among 100 women from around the world, congratulated her on the recognition, and described it as an achievement she deserved.

The visit highlighted Emirati women's role in developing the country's agricultural sector and advancing sustainable farming practices.

Al Qubaisi owns Nad Al Dhab farm in Al Ain and is recognized for her work in smart and sustainable agriculture. She has worked to develop her farm while encouraging greater women's participation in the agricultural sector.

She also launched the Khadija Initiative to support the development of smart and sustainable farms. Through agricultural awareness programs, she has engaged school students in learning about farming and its importance to society, introducing younger generations to the sector.

Her achievements have also received national recognition. In 2026, Al Qubaisi won first place in the Distinguished Female Farmer category at the fourth edition of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award.

The FAO launched its '100 Women Heroes in Agrifood Systems and Rural Development' initiative to mark the International Year of the Woman Farmer 2026. It recognizes women whose work contributes to food security, sustainable agriculture, rural livelihoods and the sharing of agricultural knowledge.

The initiative received more than 600 nominations from 131 countries, and the final 100 women were selected after an evaluation process that considered the diversity of their contributions and geographical representation.

Al Qubaisi's recognition reflects Emirati women's growing contribution to agricultural development, particularly as the UAE continues to strengthen food security, improve resource efficiency, and adopt modern farming practices.

Her journey also demonstrates how agricultural enterprises can extend beyond crop production to include knowledge-sharing, community engagement and opportunities to inspire future generations.

The selected women will be honored at a ceremony at FAO headquarters in Rome on October 15, during the World Food Forum, to celebrate their contributions to agrifood systems and rural development.

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