Dubai Ready-Home Sales Jump 16% As Buyers Shift Away From Off-Plan Properties

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Sales of ready residential properties in Dubai rose 16 per cent in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous quarter, as buyers increasingly shifted towards completed homes rather than off-plan developments, according to the latest residential market report by betterhomes.

Secondary property transactions reached 10,055 during the quarter, raising their share of total residential sales from 24 per cent in Q2 to 29 per cent in Q3.

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The value of secondary sales also increased its share of the overall market, accounting for 37 per cent of residential sales value, compared with 30 per cent in the previous quarter, reaching Dh27.1 billion.

The shift comes as Dubai's residential property market enters a more selective phase, with buyers increasingly prioritising homes that offer immediate occupancy, rental income and greater visibility over established community performance.

Overall, Dubai recorded 34,615 residential sales during the third quarter, broadly unchanged from Q2.

Apartment sales drive growth

Apartments accounted for much of the increase in secondary market activity, with transactions rising 22 per cent to 7,879 units during the quarter.

Meanwhile, secondary sales volumes for villas and townhouses remained broadly unchanged.

The report noted that completed properties are becoming more attractive to buyers because they offer immediate use or rental returns, alongside clearer pricing comparisons based on recent transactions.

Richard Waind, CEO of betterhomes , said the market is becoming increasingly selective as buyers reassess their priorities.

"Q3 tells us the market is moving into a more selective phase. Buyers are showing a clear preference for ready homes they can use or let straight away, while record leasing enquiries show that rental demand remains strong," Waind said.

He added that the strongest activity during the final quarter of 2026 is expected to remain concentrated in competitively priced homes within established communities.

Dubai property prices ease

Despite stronger demand for ready properties, residential prices softened during the third quarter.

In September, median apartment prices stood at Dh1,404 per square foot, representing a decline of 2.4 per cent compared with June.

Villa and townhouse prices declined 2.3 per cent over the same period to Dh1,638 per square foot.

However, prices remained higher on an annual basis, with apartment prices increasing 2.2 per cent and villa and townhouse prices rising 4.1 per cent compared with September 2025.

According to the report, approximately three-quarters of the communities surveyed recorded lower prices per square foot than in the previous quarter, while around two-thirds remained above their levels from a year earlier.

The findings indicate that buyers are becoming more price-sensitive, placing greater importance on recent comparable transactions when evaluating properties.

Rental enquiries surge 45% to record high

Dubai's rental market also recorded strong activity during the quarter, with betterhomes reporting its highest-ever quarterly level of leasing enquiries.

Rental enquiries increased 45 per cent compared with Q2 and 15 per cent year-on-year.

September was the busiest month, with enquiries rising 31 per cent compared with the same month in 2025.

The report linked underlying housing demand to Dubai's expanding population, which reached 4,807,185 residents on September 29, an increase of 226,885 since the beginning of the year, according to figures from the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment.

However, betterhomes noted that its enquiry figures do not distinguish between new arrivals and existing residents looking to move homes.

Rents decline despite record enquiries

Despite strong rental interest, rents became more competitive across several Dubai communities.

Between June and September, median apartment rents per square foot declined 3.8 per cent, while villa and townhouse rents fell 2.3 per cent.

Jacob Bramley, Leasing Manager at betterhomes , said the combination of rising enquiries and easing rental prices reflects changing market conditions.

"September brought the highest level of leasing enquiries we have recorded, while rents became more competitive in parts of the market," Bramley said.

He added that landlords need to price properties realistically to attract tenants, while renters have greater opportunities to compare available homes before renewing or relocating.

Buyer enquiries rebound in September

Betterhomes also recorded a 27 per cent increase in sales enquiries in September compared with August, significantly exceeding the 5 per cent month-on-month increases recorded during the same period in both 2024 and 2025.

Although overall quarterly sales enquiries remained below the previous year's levels, the September increase indicated renewed buyer interest towards the end of Q3.

Looking ahead, the brokerage expects pricing, property type and location to play an increasingly important role in determining market performance.

The report suggests that well-priced properties in established communities are likely to attract stronger interest as Dubai's residential market moves into the final quarter of 2026.

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