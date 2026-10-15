UAE Flying Taxis: Regulator Visits Joby And Archer Facilities Before Service Launch

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has reviewed aircraft certification and airworthiness requirements with Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation during separate visits to the companies' facilities in California, as work continues on air taxi operations in the country.

The GCAA delegation was led by Eng. Aqeel Al Zarooni, assistant director general for Aviation Safety Affairs. It included senior representatives from the authority's Flight Operations and Airworthiness teams.

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The delegation held separate sessions with the Joby and Archer teams, along with technical workshops. These covered certification and airworthiness requirements, as well as operational matters linked to each company's air taxi programme.

The GCAA said the visits allowed it to discuss the requirements directly with both companies. It also used them to follow up on the latest developments and next steps for air taxi operations in the UAE.

The authority described the visits as part of its ongoing cooperation with Joby and Archer. It said this supports their continued work to complete the requirements for the safe and efficient operation of air taxis, and the integration of Advanced Air Mobility into the UAE aviation sector.

Joby signed a definitive agreement with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority in February 2024. It gives the company exclusive rights to run air taxi services in the emirate for six years, with a commercial launch targeted for 2026.

Archer, meanwhile, has partnered with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office. Its Midnight aircraft completed its first UAE test flight at Al Bateen Executive Airport, just days after Joby's test flight in Dubai. Abu Dhabi is Archer's first planned launch market.

Both companies have also completed piloted flights. Archer's longest covered about 55 miles in 31 minutes, while Joby's first lasted around 12 minutes over 10 nautical miles.

In an earlier Khaleej Times report, the GCAA said air taxi certification in the UAE would be completed in the third quarter of 2026. Joby's UAE team has said passengers will be carried only once all safety and certification requirements are met, including an Air Operator Certificate from the GCAA.

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