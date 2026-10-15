How Hollywood Films Have Reimagined The South Asian Epic Ramayana

MENAFN - Asia Times) American audiences will be able to watch an English-dubbed version of“Ramayana,” a Hindi film based on a South Asian epic tradition, in theaters in November 2026.

The Sanskrit“Ramayana,” or“Journey of Rama,” is an epic poem that was composed sometime between 400 BCE and 400 CE. The epic follows Rama, an exiled prince and an incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu, as he journeys to rescue his wife, Sita, from the demon king Ravana.

For hundreds of years, people from different religious traditions across South Asia have retold the“Ramayana” through dramas, narrative poems, shadow puppet plays, pageants, folk songs, comics, television shows and many other mediums. Director Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming“Ramayana” film is the latest retelling of this epic tradition.

For over a decade, I have studied how South Asian epics have been retold within and outside the Indian subcontinent. While many American moviegoers may not recognize the word“Ramayana,” they may have already encountered its characters and stories on the big screen.

Sita's struggles in 'A Little Princess'

A striking example is Academy Award-winning director Alfonso Cuarón's 1995 film,“A Little Princess.” Although an adaption of Frances Hodgson Burnett's well-known 1905 children's novel of the same name, Cuarón's movie begins with Sara Crewe – the daughter of a wealthy British Army captain posted in colonial India – telling the story of the Ramayana.

As Sara narrates the tale of Rama, the film presents scenes inspired by the epic. Actors portraying Rama and Sita are shown living in exile in a lush green forest. When Sita begs Rama to follow a demon disguised as a beautiful golden deer, Rama draws a magical protective circle around the princess and instructs her to stay within the circle's borders. The story reaches a turning point with the demon king Ravana's abduction of Sita after she exits the circle.