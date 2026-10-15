Is The World Pricing The Risk Of A US Diesel Export Ban?

MENAFN - Asia Times) A spike in diesel prices is hammering broad sectors of the US economy – especially agriculture and shipping – and becoming a flash point ahead of the November 2026 midterm elections.

This squeeze has prompted Republicans from hard-hit farm states to call for a ban on US diesel exports, with President Donald Trump reportedly weighing the idea as well. He also announced a deal on October 9 to supply Russian diesel to US and global markets.

Meanwhile, the G7 countries have agreed to release an additional 100 million barrels of diesel and crude oil from their emergency reserves.

What would happen if the US did enact an export ban? It's a net exporter of petroleum products, so such a move would split the US and world markets for diesel. The resulting mismatch between domestic demand and supply could depress US diesel prices in the short term.

This would give some relief to American consumers, at least temporarily. But as a professor of finance who studies commodities and market volatility, I also see a big adverse shock hitting the rest of the world under that scenario.

The current political response to pricey diesel, however, shouldn't be a surprise. A recent paper of mine, co-authored with two other economists, asks more broadly when governments are more inclined to restrict commodity exports. We found that export bans are more likely when prices are high and when politicians start weighing the preferences of commodity users, like consumers, over those of commodity producers, like the oil industry.

This could be what's happening right now, amid record energy prices and just a few weeks from Election Day.

A global supply squeeze

Diesel prices are hovering near all-time highs. The Energy Information Administration reports that the average price of the US benchmark, known as ultra-low sulfur diesel, has topped US$7 per gallon in some regions like the West Coast.