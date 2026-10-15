Damaged Petroleum Pipeline Causes Oil Spill In Central Syria

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Damascus: A petroleum products pipeline extending from Baniyas to Homs leaked on Thursday in Hadida area of Homs countryside, central Syria, causing a major gasoline spill and leading to the closure of Homs-Tartus road.

A source at the Syrian Petroleum Company said technical teams isolated and secured the site by shutting the main valves upstream and downstream from the leak to contain the spill, adding that maintenance personnel, firefighting units, and excavation crews were immediately deployed.

The source noted that technical operations to repair the damaged pipeline are underway, with response teams remaining on-site to monitor the situation and enforce safety and security protocols.