Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Strip Rises To 74,396

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 74,396 martyrs, with 175,449 people wounded.

In a statement issued today, health authorities in Gaza said hospitals across the Strip had received four martyrs and seven wounded people over the past 24 hours.

The statement added that, since the ceasefire was announced in October 2025, 1,505 martyrs and 5,332 wounded have been recorded, while 838 bodies have been recovered.

Despite the ceasefire announced in October 2025, the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip continues, causing further casualties. Approximately 279,000 people are living in displacement sites vulnerable to flooding, while more than 2,300 structurally unsafe buildings-housing about 44,000 people-remain occupied as the rainy season approaches.