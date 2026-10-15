GCC Chief, Thai Foreign Minister Sign Mou To Bolster GCC-Thai Relations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Bangkok: Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, Sihasak Phuangketkeow signed Thursday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the GCC General Secretariat and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand.

The MoU aims to bolster relations of friendship and cooperation between both sides and develop frameworks for dialogue and joint coordination, thereby contributing to elevating GCC-Thai relations towards broader horizons of partnership and cooperation across various fields of mutual interest.

The GCC Secretary General emphasised that the signing of the MoU represents an important step towards enhancing relations between the GCC and Thailand. He affirmed that it reflects a shared desire to establish an institutional partnership founded on dialogue, mutual understanding, knowledge exchange, and exploring new avenues for cooperation, serving common interests and fulfilling the aspirations of both sides.

​The Secretary General explained that the MoU encompasses consultation and coordination on political and economic issues of mutual concern, fostering cultural cooperation and people-to-people ties, alongside the potential to expand areas of cooperation in the future and formulate a joint action plan to translate understandings into practical initiatives and programmes that advance bilateral relations.

​Albudaiwi underscored the importance of building upon this milestone to bolster the GCC-Thai partnership and intensify communication and coordination across various levels, thereby supporting mutual interests and contributing to reinforcing stability, prosperity, and sustainable development for both sides.​