GCC-EU Summit Rescheduled

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), announced that the GCC-EU Summit, originally scheduled to be held in Riyadh on October 24, 2026, has been rescheduled to a later date to be mutually agreed upon between the GCC and European sides.

GCC Secretary General, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, said in a statement today that, in light of the Houthi group's continued attempts to target the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its civilian objects, threatening the security and safety of innocent civilians, and given the extended suspension of flight operations at King Khalid International Airport, and out of keenness to ensure the safety of participating delegations, "the GCC General Secretariat announces the rescheduling of the GCC-EU Summit - originally scheduled to be held in Riyadh on October 24, 2026 - to a later date to be mutually agreed upon between the GCC and European sides.

The Secretary General underscored the determination of both the GCC and the European Union (EU) to work towards establishing the appropriate conditions for convening the summit, in a manner that serves their long-term objectives of advancing and building upon the trajectory of cooperation across numerous fields between the member states of both organisations, thereby achieving growth and prosperity for their countries and peoples.​