Saudi, Greek Defense Ministers Discuss Regional Developments
Riyadh: Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz met on Thursday with his visiting Greek counterpart, Nikolaos Dendias.
The two ministers reviewed regional developments, the impact of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, and avenues to strengthen bilateral defense cooperation.
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