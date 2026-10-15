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Saudi, Greek Defense Ministers Discuss Regional Developments

Saudi, Greek Defense Ministers Discuss Regional Developments


Date: 2026-10-15 02:31:50

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz met on Thursday with his visiting Greek counterpart, Nikolaos Dendias.

The two ministers reviewed regional developments, the impact of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, and avenues to strengthen bilateral defense cooperation.

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The Peninsula

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