Coalition Intercepts Drone Over Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced the interception and destruction of a drone over the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait on Thursday.
Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al Maliki confirmed the incident in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
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