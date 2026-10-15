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Coalition Intercepts Drone Over Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait

Coalition Intercepts Drone Over Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait


Date: 2026-10-15 02:31:50

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced the interception and destruction of a drone over the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait on Thursday.

Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al Maliki confirmed the incident in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

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The Peninsula

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