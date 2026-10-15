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Prince Harry, Meghan Make First Joint Public Appearance Since UK Return

Prince Harry, Meghan Make First Joint Public Appearance Since UK Return


Date: 2026-10-15 02:31:49

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Nottingham, United Kingdom: Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Thursday carried out their first joint engagement since their surprise move back to the UK in August.

King Charles III's 42-year-old younger son and Meghan, 45 -- who left Britain and quit royal duties in 2020 amid a bitter royal family feud -- chatted and joked with well-wishers who greeted them in the central English city of Nottingham, where they were due to spend the day engaging with three charities.

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The Peninsula

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