Prince Harry, Meghan Make First Joint Public Appearance Since UK Return
Nottingham, United Kingdom: Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Thursday carried out their first joint engagement since their surprise move back to the UK in August.
King Charles III's 42-year-old younger son and Meghan, 45 -- who left Britain and quit royal duties in 2020 amid a bitter royal family feud -- chatted and joked with well-wishers who greeted them in the central English city of Nottingham, where they were due to spend the day engaging with three charities.
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