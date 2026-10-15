'Great To Be Back!' Harry, Meghan In First Joint Outing Since UK Return

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Nottingham, United Kingdom: Britain's Prince Harry and his wife on Thursday carried out their first joint engagement since their surprise move back to the UK in August, with Meghan telling wellwishers: "It's great to be back."

King Charles III's 42-year-old younger son and Meghan, 45 -- who left Britain and quit royal duties in 2020 amid a bitter royal family feud -- were greeted with cheers as they arrived in the central English city of Nottingham.

The couple then stopped to chat and joke with the crowd as well as pose for selfies, give hugs and accept flowers.

The quasi-royal visit potentially puts the pair at odds with Buckingham Palace over their status while living back in Britain.

The king made it clear in a letter released last month that their position was "akin to private citizens" with charitable interests rather than public figures and that they should not be addressed as his and her royal highness.

Known formally as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the last time Harry and Meghan appeared together at a public event in Britain was when they attended the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022.

Meghan, dressed in a long burgundy winter coat and wearing her hair in a ponytail, at one point kissed a woman on the cheek after she presented her with a gift.

Harry, in a dark suit and open-necked white shirt, bent down to speak to one youngster and told the crowd it was "very nice" to see everyone.

The couple were in the city to visit three charities that support young people and local communities through music, film, sport and tackling food poverty.

Family rift

Following a spectacular falling out with the rest of the royal family, Harry and Meghan have sought to build bridges with Charles -- but they remain estranged from Harry's older brother and heir to the throne, Prince William.

King Charles meanwhile visited Wales, where he addressed the Welsh parliament.

Anti-monarchy protesters could be heard chanting "Not my King" and "Down, down, down with the Crown" as Charles and Queen Camilla arrived, according to reports.

Charles, who was known as the Prince of Wales until his accession to the throne, has long had a close association with the country, one of the four territories that make up the United Kingdom.

Harry and Meghan settled in California six years ago, but in a surprise move in August they returned to live in the United Kingdom with their two young children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.

Private citizens

The late Queen Elizabeth II made it clear to Harry and Meghan before her death in 2022 that there was no "half-in/half-out" option under which they could pursue commercial ventures while being working royals.

A letter issued last month by the Lord Chamberlain, the most senior official in the Royal Household, said it was "well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of the sovereign and are no longer working members of the royal family".

"Working royals" are members of the royal family who carry out official duties on behalf of the monarch. They receive administrative and other support from the Royal Household to do so.

There are currently seven senior working royals -- King Charles and Queen Camilla; son and heir Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales; Charles's sister Princess Anne, brother Edward and the latter's wife Sophie.

Other working royals include several of the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousins.