City Of Burbank Expands Partnership With Hdl Companies To Strengthen Business License Administration And Compliance Support

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded agreement builds on existing tax administration partnership to provide businesses with convenient, 24/7 online services, dedicated support, and a fair, consistent approach to compliance.

BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HdL Companies, the top provider of revenue management and compliance services for California local governments, announced that the City of Burbank has expanded its partnership with the company to include business license administration and compliance support. The expanded agreement builds on HdL's existing administration of the City's Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) and Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID) programs. The new contract extends the same accessible technology and knowledgeable customer support to Burbank's broader business community.

“Our expanded partnership with Burbank reflects a shared commitment to making local government services more sustainable while ensuring businesses are treated fairly and consistently,” said Andy Nickerson, CEO of HdL Companies.“By combining convenient technology with knowledgeable, responsive support and proactive compliance services, we're helping the City create a better overall experience for its business community while protecting the revenues that support essential public services.”

Through this expanded partnership, businesses operating in Burbank will soon benefit from a streamlined licensing experience, including a secure online self-service portal available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and access to a responsive, experienced support staff during normal business hours. These services are designed to make it easier for businesses to manage their licensing forms, access assistance, and stay compliant with local requirements.

In addition to improving the business experience, HdL will provide comprehensive compliance support to help the City identify unregistered businesses, address delinquent accounts, and promote accurate reporting. Using a consistent, education-first approach, the program is intended to create a fair and equitable business environment where all businesses have the opportunity to understand and meet their obligations.

The expanded services will also support the City's responsible financial stewardship by helping identify and collect business license revenues already owed under existing requirements. Strengthening compliance and improving revenue collection helps protect funding available for essential City services while creating a level playing field for businesses to comply with regulations.

Key benefits of the expanded partnership include:



Convenient, accessible service: A secure, 24/7 portal allows businesses to manage licensing needs on their own schedules, complemented by knowledgeable and responsive customer support.

Fair and consistent compliance: Education-first outreach helps businesses understand licensing requirements while promoting an equitable business environment in the City.

Improved revenue integrity: Proactive compliance efforts help the City identify unlicensed businesses, address underreporting, and collect appropriate revenues.

Experienced administration: HdL's municipal revenue specialists provide ongoing support for business license administration, renewals, compliance, and reporting. Continuity through an established partnership: The City builds on its existing relationship with HdL for TOT and TBID administration, extending a familiar interface and service model to additional businesses.



The agreement reflects the City's continued focus on providing accessible services to local businesses while maintaining effective oversight of municipal programs. By bringing business license administration alongside its existing TOT and TBID services, Burbank is strengthening its approach to customer service, compliance, and effective revenue management.

About HdL Companies

HdL Companies helps local governments safeguard and grow revenues that sustain essential services. Our partners strengthen trusted compliance, protect municipal revenue, and reduce program costs to better serve their communities. More than 900 cities, counties, and special districts rely on HdL for sales tax analytics, local tax administration, economic development support, and other revenue solutions. Since 1983, the company has driven $4B in recovered revenue for local agencies. Learn more at HdLCompanies.com.

Media Contact:

Melissa Heiselt

HdL Companies

714.879.5000