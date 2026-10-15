The IAIABC Swears In Board Of Directors For 2026-2027 Term

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONONA, Wis., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the IAIABC 112Convention in Spokane, Washington, the IAIABC swore in their new Board of Directors for the 2026-2027 term. The Board, which is made up of 13 jurisdictional leaders, as well as the head of the Associate Member Council, a NextGen representative, and the IAIABC Executive Director, will set the vision, mission, and strategic direction of the Association.

Said Dr. Brian Wilson, Director of Health Partnership Program (HPP) Operations and Research for the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation and IAIABC President,“It is both an honor and a privilege to continue serving on the IAIABC Board of Directors alongside an exceptional group of leaders on the newly installed Board and Executive Leadership Team. Building on recent accomplishments and stakeholder feedback, we remain committed to advancing the IAIABC's strategic objectives and strengthening our role as a trusted resource for the global workers' compensation community. Together, we will advance the IAIABC's mission to empower, educate, and connect stakeholders worldwide while working toward our shared vision of reducing the harm and loss associated with work-related injuries and illnesses. Through collaboration, innovation, and leadership, we have an opportunity to shape the future of workers' compensation and create lasting value for those we serve.”

The IAIABC congratulates the 2026-2027 Board of Directors:

Dr. Brian Wilson, IAIABC President

Director of Health Partnership Program (HPP) Operations and Research, Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation

Wesley Marshall, President-Elect

Chairman, Virginia Workers' Compensation Commission

Sheri Bowles, Treasurer

Director, Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Industrial Accidents

Phillip Germain, Immediate Past President

CEO, Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board

Michael J. Brennan

Chairman, Illinois Workers' Compensation Commission

Shannon Bruno Bishop

District Judge, Louisiana Works

Dan Campbell

CEO, Workers' Compensation Board of Prince Edward Island

Edmund Cheong

Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Social Security Organisation of Malaysia

Tim Petersen

President and CEO, WorkSafeNB

Ann-Kathrin Schäfer

Section Manager International Policy and European Law, German Social Accident Insurance (DGUV e.V.)

Kayla Villegas

Assistant Administrator, Rehab Unit, Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training

Matt West

Administrator, Oregon Workers' Compensation Division

Aaron White

Commissioner, Idaho Industrial Commission

Tara Addison, Ex-Officio Member (NextGen)

Director Board Services, Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board

Sandy Shtab, Ex-Officio Member

VP, Industry & State Affairs, Healthesystems

Heather Lore, Ex-Officio Member

Executive Director, IAIABC

About the IAIABC

The International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions is a not-for-profit association representing government agencies charged with the administration of workers' compensation systems as well as other workers' compensation professionals in the private sector. Its mission is to find solutions to reduce harm and aid recovery from occupational injuries and illnesses. Learn more about the IAIABC at .

CONTACT: Contact: Cameron Nudleman, IAIABC Membership & Communications Manager Phone: (608) 410-2216 Email:...