The IAIABC Swears In Board Of Directors For 2026-2027 Term
Said Dr. Brian Wilson, Director of Health Partnership Program (HPP) Operations and Research for the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation and IAIABC President,“It is both an honor and a privilege to continue serving on the IAIABC Board of Directors alongside an exceptional group of leaders on the newly installed Board and Executive Leadership Team. Building on recent accomplishments and stakeholder feedback, we remain committed to advancing the IAIABC's strategic objectives and strengthening our role as a trusted resource for the global workers' compensation community. Together, we will advance the IAIABC's mission to empower, educate, and connect stakeholders worldwide while working toward our shared vision of reducing the harm and loss associated with work-related injuries and illnesses. Through collaboration, innovation, and leadership, we have an opportunity to shape the future of workers' compensation and create lasting value for those we serve.”
The IAIABC congratulates the 2026-2027 Board of Directors:
Dr. Brian Wilson, IAIABC President
Director of Health Partnership Program (HPP) Operations and Research, Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation
Wesley Marshall, President-Elect
Chairman, Virginia Workers' Compensation Commission
Sheri Bowles, Treasurer
Director, Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Industrial Accidents
Phillip Germain, Immediate Past President
CEO, Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board
Michael J. Brennan
Chairman, Illinois Workers' Compensation Commission
Shannon Bruno Bishop
District Judge, Louisiana Works
Dan Campbell
CEO, Workers' Compensation Board of Prince Edward Island
Edmund Cheong
Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Social Security Organisation of Malaysia
Tim Petersen
President and CEO, WorkSafeNB
Ann-Kathrin Schäfer
Section Manager International Policy and European Law, German Social Accident Insurance (DGUV e.V.)
Kayla Villegas
Assistant Administrator, Rehab Unit, Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training
Matt West
Administrator, Oregon Workers' Compensation Division
Aaron White
Commissioner, Idaho Industrial Commission
Tara Addison, Ex-Officio Member (NextGen)
Director Board Services, Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board
Sandy Shtab, Ex-Officio Member
VP, Industry & State Affairs, Healthesystems
Heather Lore, Ex-Officio Member
Executive Director, IAIABC
About the IAIABC
The International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions is a not-for-profit association representing government agencies charged with the administration of workers' compensation systems as well as other workers' compensation professionals in the private sector. Its mission is to find solutions to reduce harm and aid recovery from occupational injuries and illnesses. Learn more about the IAIABC at .
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