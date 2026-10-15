Big Rock Pub Earns Certified Autism Centertm Designation, Expanding Inclusive Dining And Entertainment Experiences

- Stephanie McCormack, Food and Beverage Director at Big Rock Pub

INDIO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) recognizes Big Rock Pub with the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation, highlighting the Indio, California dining and entertainment destination's commitment to accessibility and inclusion. Located alongside Big Rock Golf Course at Indian Springs, Big Rock Pub welcomes golfers and non-golfers alike with indoor and outdoor dining, live music, sports viewing, special events and a year-round calendar of community activities. To earn the certification, at least 80% of front-facing staff completed autism and sensory training to better understand and support autistic and sensory-sensitive guests and their families.

"At Big Rock Pub, we believe everyone should feel comfortable, understood and genuinely welcome," says Stephanie McCormack, Food and Beverage Director at Big Rock Pub. "Becoming a Certified Autism CenterTM reflects our commitment to giving our team the training and tools to better support autistic individuals and their families. This certification is important to us because inclusion is more than a statement-it's how we want every guest to experience our restaurant and our community.”

Autism and sensory training can help hospitality and entertainment staff better understand the needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive guests while providing more comfortable and accessible experiences. Through its certification, Big Rock Pub is strengthening its ability to welcome a broader range of guests and families to its dining and entertainment offerings.

With accessible facilities and flexible guest assistance where possible, Big Rock Pub is committed to creating an environment where guests can feel comfortable and supported throughout their visit.

“Creating more accessible experiences starts with understanding the different ways guests may experience a dining or entertainment environment,” says Myron Pincomb, CEO and board chairman of IBCCES.“Big Rock Pub's commitment to autism and sensory training demonstrates how hospitality and entertainment venues can take meaningful steps toward greater inclusion, helping more guests and families feel comfortable participating in the experiences they offer.”

By completing the CAC process, Big Rock Pub joins a wider movement initiated by Visit Greater Palm Springs, which helped the region achieve the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) designation. The CAD designation means visitors have multiple trained and certified options available throughout the area, including entertainment, recreation and lodging.

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Big Rock Pub is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-inclusive spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified and AutismTravel, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the sites has met IBCCES certification requirements.



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About Big Rock Pub

Big Rock Pub is a lively dining and entertainment destination in Indio, California, offering great food, a full-service bar, live music, sports viewing and special events in a fun, welcoming atmosphere. Located alongside Big Rock Golf Course at Indian Springs, the Pub operates independently of golf course hours and welcomes everyone - golfers and non-golfers alike. With indoor and outdoor dining and a year-round calendar of entertainment and community events, Big Rock Pub is a local gathering place for dining, drinks, music, sports and celebrations.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality, and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification, and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare, and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel, and AccessibilityCertified – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



Media Contacts

Big Rock Pub

Stephanie McCormack

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Skye Cordova

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Meredith Tekin

IBCCES

+1 904-508-0135

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Big Rock Pub Earns Certified Autism CenterTM Designation, Expanding Inclusive Dining and Entertainment Experiences News Provided By IBCCES October 15, 2026, 18:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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