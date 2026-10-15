Ascendus Expands Get Ready Program With $1 Million Grant From Metlife Foundation

NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Five-year expansion will reach 480 entrepreneurs and increase the program's graduation line from $5,000 to $25,000.Ascendus is expanding Get Ready, its credit-building program for small business owners who face barriers to conventional financing, with a new $1 million grant from MetLife Foundation.Over the next five years, the expanded program will support 480 small business owners and unlock an estimated $4.2 million in graduated capital. Beginning in 2027, participants who successfully complete the program will be able to access lines of credit up to $25,000, a fivefold increase from the current $5,000 graduation line.The expansion of the program and grant from MetLife Foundation were announced on September 16 during Getting Ready to Grow: How Small Capital Drives Economic Mobility at MetLife's headquarters in New York City."For years, lenders have relied on credit scores to determine who receives capital and who does not," said Paul Quintero, Chief Executive Officer of Ascendus. "Get Ready was developed around a simple idea: Entrepreneurs with limited credit history or lower scores can succeed when they have access to even small amounts of capital, individualized coaching and a clear pathway forward.”From pilot to scaleGet Ready launched in 2023 to address a fundamental challenge facing small business owners: many entrepreneurs need credit to build credit, but conventional lending systems often exclude those with lower scores or limited credit histories.Rather than relying on minimum credit score requirements, the program provides participants with a small revolving line of credit alongside one-on-one coaching, debt management support, and personalized action plans. Participants who demonstrate progress can graduate to larger amounts of capital over time.The program has enrolled 174 business owners across 20 states. Research conducted by the Urban Institute found that participants entered the program with an average credit score of 571, below the threshold typically used by many lenders, yet most borrowers remained in good standing and many successfully advanced to larger lines of credit.“I was struggling to find capital to invest in production, and I kept getting declined. At Ascendus we got to the bottom of it and worked on my credit. When I graduated, my line went from $500 to $5,000, and I felt confident. I could achieve my dream of being a successful entrepreneur.”Gisele Eboma, Owner, Surfing Queen, and Get Ready borrowerThe next phase of the program builds on those early results. In addition to serving 480 entrepreneurs, Ascendus will increase the opening credit line from $500 to $1,000 and raise the graduation line from $5,000 to $25,000, providing participants with access to capital levels more aligned with traditional microloan products.A long-term partnershipMetLife Foundation has supported Ascendus helping the organization expand access to capital and financial coaching for entrepreneurs. Funding from the Foundation in 2023 supported the launch of the Get Ready pilot and the research that continues to evaluate its effectiveness.About the programGet Ready combines a small revolving line of credit with individualized credit and debt coaching. Personal credit scores are not an eligibility requirement. Each borrower co-creates an action plan with a program manager, covering credit building, debt management, repayment priorities, and budgeting. At a three-month review, steady use and progress can raise the limit and open the door to larger Ascendus loans. The program launched in 2023 with support from MetLife Foundation, has enrolled 174 business owners, and has lent in 20 states.About AscendusAscendus is a mission-driven, nationwide Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with over 35 years of experience empowering small business owners. We provide access to capital and personalized financial coaching to help entrepreneurs achieve financial health and ascend toward lasting success. With deep local impact and national reach, Ascendus has delivered over $435 million in financial support to more than 62,000 entrepreneurs, many from historically overlooked communities. From corner bakeries in the Bronx to beauty salons in Miami, we help build thriving businesses and vibrant neighborhoods, shaping a future of financial ascension for all. ascendusAbout MetLife FoundationAt MetLife Foundation, we are committed to driving inclusive economic mobility around the world. We collaborate with nonprofit organizations and provide grants aligned to three strategic focus areas, economic empowerment, financial health and resilient communities, while engaging MetLife employee volunteers to help drive impact. MetLife Foundation was established in 1976. Since its inception, it has contributed over $1 billion to strengthen communities where MetLife has a presence. metlife

Gustavo Banchero

Director of Communications

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