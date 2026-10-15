Albany State University Student, Jose Holmes, Gains Experience Through Columbia University Health Professions Program

Jose Holmes

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Health and Human Performance major Jose Holmes credits ASU's academic foundation with preparing him for a competitive summer opportunity.

- Jose Holmes, Student, Albany State UniversityALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Albany State University (ASU) junior Jose Holmes II is taking important steps toward a career as a Doctor of Physical Therapy after participating in the Summer Health Professions Education Program (SHPEP) at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York.A Health and Human Performance major from Berkeley, California, Holmes joined undergraduate students from across the country for the immersive summer program, which introduces students to healthcare careers through academic enrichment, professional development, mentorship and exposure to the health professions. The experience strengthened his understanding of physical therapy and affirmed his goal of pursuing graduate study in the field.“Participating in SHPEP was an exciting and transformative experience. I learned alongside students from across the country who shared my interest in healthcare careers. Through academic instruction, professional development workshops and exposure to physical therapy, I gained a better understanding of the demands and rewards of becoming a healthcare professional. Living and studying in New York City also challenged me to become more independent, confident and adaptable.”- Jose Holmes, Junior Health and Human Performance Major, Albany State UniversityHolmes said one of his most important lessons was that success in healthcare requires more than academic achievement. Effective communication, compassion, cultural awareness, professionalism and the ability to work with people from different backgrounds are equally important to providing quality care.The program also reinforced the importance of building professional relationships, seeking mentorship and preparing early for graduate school.“SHPEP confirmed that being a Doctor of Physical Therapy is the career path I want to pursue. I want to become a compassionate healthcare professional who can make a positive difference in the lives of others, and this experience helped me better understand what that responsibility requires.”- Jose Holmes, Junior Health and Human Performance Major, Albany State UniversityHolmes credits Albany State University's academic environment and the Velma Fudge Grant Honors Program with helping him prepare for the competitive opportunity. Through his coursework, faculty guidance and involvement in the Honors Program, he has developed the academic discipline, confidence and professional awareness needed to pursue opportunities beyond the classroom.“My professors have challenged me to think critically, communicate effectively and take responsibility for my education. The Honors Program has provided guidance, mentorship and access to opportunities that have helped me become more confident in my abilities and more intentional about my career goals.”- Jose Holmes, Junior Health and Human Performance Major, Albany State UniversitySHPEP is a national initiative designed to increase access to careers in the health professions by helping undergraduate students prepare for graduate and professional education. Through participating institutions, students receive academic enrichment, career exploration, mentorship and professional development intended to strengthen their readiness for advanced study.For Holmes, the experience provided an opportunity to apply what he has learned at Albany State in a new academic environment while gaining a broader perspective on healthcare and the physical therapy profession.Beyond his academic work, Holmes is a member of the Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society and the Health and Human Performance Club. He has earned Dean's List recognition and contributed to the ASU community through service supporting Honors Convocation preparations, a mathematics tournament and the Albany Marathon.These experiences reflect his commitment to academic achievement, service and continued personal development.As he prepares for the next stage of his education, Holmes plans to pursue a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree and continue developing the knowledge and skills needed to serve patients from diverse backgrounds.“ASU has taught me the importance of preparation, perseverance, leadership and service. Because of the support I have received here, I feel better prepared to pursue graduate study and become the kind of healthcare professional who can make a meaningful difference.”- Jose Holmes, Junior Health and Human Performance Major, Albany State UniversityAlbany State University's Honors Program has developed an outstanding record of placing students in prestigious summer programs at leading institutions, including Columbia University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Brown University, Duke University, UCLA, and other nationally recognized research universities. These opportunities continue to expand students' academic horizons while enhancing the University's reputation for preparing exceptional scholars and future leaders.

Rachel Lawrence, Ed.D.

Albany State University

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Albany State University Student, Jose Holmes, Gains Experience Through Columbia University Health Professions Program News Provided By Albany State University October 15, 2026, 18:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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