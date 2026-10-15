The Southside Group Real Estate Launches Marylandlistings

The brokerage led by owner and broker Billy Rabbitt has moved to a new address with fresh listings, simpler navigation and community pages across Maryland.

- Billy RabbittHOLLYWOOD, MD, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Southside Group Real Estate, a Hollywood, Maryland brokerage owned by broker Billy Rabbitt, has launched a newly rebuilt website at MarylandListings ( ). The site replaces the brokerage's former address, ExploreMDHomes, and gives home buyers, sellers and renters across Maryland one place to search current listings and reach the team.The rebuild was about making home search easier. Visitors can search by area, subdivision, county, city or zip code, or look for homes near their current location. Shortcuts on the home page take shoppers straight to new listings, waterfront homes and single family homes, and buyers can create a free account to save properties and searches and pick up where they left off.The new site also includes community pages for dozens of towns, including Leonardtown, Lexington Park, Mechanicsville, Hollywood, California, Solomons, Prince Frederick, Waldorf, La Plata, Hughesville, Chesapeake Beach, North Beach, Annapolis, Bowie and Upper Marlboro. Dedicated search pages cover land and lots, horse and equestrian property, new construction, price reductions and rentals, along with resource sections for buying, selling, renting, investing and mortgages."People start their home search online long before they call an agent, so we wanted a site that actually makes that part easier," said Billy Rabbitt, owner and broker of The Southside Group Real Estate. "MarylandListings puts current listings, area information and our team in one spot. Whether you're looking at a waterfront home in St. Mary's County or a first home in Charles County, you can find it quickly and get a real answer from someone local."The Southside Group works with clients on residential sales, buyer representation, new construction, rentals and property management, land and lots, and real estate investment. The team's roots are in St. Mary's, Calvert and Charles counties, and the new site is built to serve buyers and sellers throughout Maryland.Anyone who bookmarked the old ExploreMDHomes address can now use MarylandListings for listing searches, saved homes and contact with the team. Buyers can browse without an account, or sign up for free to save favorite properties and searches. Sellers can use the site to request help pricing and marketing a home.The Southside Group has offices at 24502 Three Notch Road, Unit E, in Hollywood, and at 12379 Poons Mkt Pl, Unit 201, in Waldorf.To start a search or contact the team, visit .About The Southside Group Real EstateThe Southside Group Real Estate is a Maryland real estate brokerage owned by broker Billy Rabbitt, with offices in Hollywood and Waldorf. The team helps clients buy, sell, rent and invest in homes, land and new construction across Southern Maryland, including St. Mary's, Calvert and Charles counties, and throughout the state. Learn more at .

Billy Rabbitt

The Southside Group Real Etate

+1 301-298-2892

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The Southside Group Real Estate Launches MarylandListings News Provided By Personal SEO October 15, 2026, 18:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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