Caller Name Display Mandatory From November 1: How India's New CNAP Rule Will Work

MENAFN - Live Mint) India's telecom operators will have to introduce Calling Name Presentation (CNAP ) across 4G and higher-generation mobile networks from November 1, 2026, under a directive issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT ).

The service will display the caller's name alongside their telephone number on the recipient's phone screen. The caller name will be based on the subscriber records maintained by the telecom operator with which the caller is registered.

In a circular dated October 13, the DoT said telecom operators had conducted trials to introduce CNAP on 4G and higher-generation networks.

"All telecommunication service providers... are hereby instructed to introduce calling name presentation service in their telecommunication networks across all service areas with effect from November 1, 2026," the circular said.

The move is intended to help users identify incoming callers and address concerns around online fraud. However, the service does not amount to a blanket ban on spam calls or guarantee that fraudulent callers will be identified.

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Calling Name Presentation, or CNAP, is a telecom service that displays the name associated with an incoming caller's number.

Under the DoT's instructions, the caller's telephone number will continue to be displayed, with the caller's name appearing in a separate field. The service will be provided to users without requiring them to make a separate request.

The circular specifies that the caller's name will be taken from the subscriber data record maintained by the originating telecom service provider.

For recipients who have already saved a caller's number in their contact list, the saved name will take precedence. If the number is not saved, the name recorded by the caller's telecom operator will be displayed for domestic calls.

This means users will not need to install a separate application or submit an application to their telecom operator to access the service, according to the directive.

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The DoT has directed telecom operators holding the relevant licences or authorisations to introduce CNAP across all service areas from November 1, 2026.

The initial rollout covers wireless terrestrial networks using 4G and higher-generation technologies.

"Introduction of calling name presentation service in wireless terrestrial networks established using 2G and 3G technologies and in public switched telephone networks shall be considered separately, after examination of the matter," the circular said.

This means the directive does not set a rollout date for 2G and 3G networks or fixed-line telephone services.

What name will appear when someone calls?

The name displayed will depend on whether the recipient has saved the caller's number and whether the call originates in India or overseas.

Saved contacts: The name stored in the recipient's contact list will take precedence over the operator-provided name. Unsaved domestic numbers: The name recorded in the originating telecom operator's subscriber database will be displayed alongside the number. International calls: If the number is not saved in the recipient's contact list, the screen will display the words "International Call". Business connections: Eligible bulk subscribers may be allowed to display a verified preferred name instead of the name in their subscriber records.

Under the DoT circular:

The service is intended to provide additional information about callers. However, the appearance of a name on the screen should not be treated as conclusive proof that a call is genuine.

How will businesses be identified under CNAP?

The DoT has laid down separate provisions for businesses and users with bulk connections who want a preferred name to appear on recipients' screens.

A preferred name can be a trademark registered in the user's name, according to the records of the Trade Marks Registry, or a trade name registered on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal. The originating telecom operator must verify the name before approving it.

For new connections, telecom operators must record the preferred name in the customer application form and subscriber data record. Supporting documents establishing the registration must also be submitted and verified.

For existing connections, operators must establish a mechanism that allows subscribers to apply to have their preferred names recorded in the subscriber database.

"For existing connections, the originating TSP shall establish an appropriate mechanism to enable the user to submit requisite application for recording its preferred name in subscriber data record, and upon examination and proper verification of such application such preferred name of such user may be updated by the originating TSP in subscriber data record," the circular said.

These requirements are intended to ensure that business names displayed through CNAP are supported by verified registration records.

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No. The DoT circular provides an exception for subscribers who have opted for the Calling Line Identification Restriction (CLIR) facility under existing guidelines.

Names of callers who have availed calling line identification restriction (CLIR) facility as per existing rule will not be displayed as part of CNAP service.

The directive also leaves the rollout of CNAP on 2G and 3G networks and fixed-line telephone networks for separate consideration.

How will telecom operators protect caller information?

The DoT circular requires telecom service providers to put technical safeguards in place while introducing CNAP.

These include a security-by-design approach under which the query-response mechanism must prevent the calling name identity from being retained after the incoming call is completed. Operators must also ensure that their databases, networks and connectivity infrastructure can process caller-name queries and deliver the information in a timely manner.

The directive further requires telecom operators to establish grievance-redressal mechanisms to receive and resolve complaints relating to the service within a specified timeframe.

Users who find an incorrect caller name displayed can therefore approach their telecom operator through its grievance-redressal mechanism.

Will the new rule eliminate spam calls and online fraud?

CNAP is designed to make caller identification easier by displaying the name associated with a telephone number. This may help users assess unfamiliar calls before deciding whether to answer them.

However, caller-name display alone cannot establish that a caller is trustworthy. Fraudsters may use deceptive tactics, and the service should not be interpreted as a guarantee that spam calls, impersonation or financial fraud will be eliminated.

Users should continue to exercise caution when callers request one-time passwords, banking credentials, financial transfers or other sensitive information, even if a name appears on the screen.