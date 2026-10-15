Eritrea Participates In Workshop On Non-Use Of Solar Geoengineering

The African Diplomatic Group organized a workshop on the Non-Use of solar Geoengineering in Limuru, Kenya, from 11 to 13 October, aimed at strengthening African capacity.

The meeting was attended by representatives of member countries, including Eritrea, climate and environmental experts, as well as representatives of regional and international organizations.

The workshop discussed the Non-Use of Solar Geoengineering, highlighting concerns that the technology, which aims to reduce global warming by limiting the amount of solar radiation reaching the Earth, could cause serious harm to the climate and environment.

The participants, noting that Africa's opposition to the technology is not matched by its scientific capacity, called for an international convention prohibiting its use. They also called for bans on government funding, open-air and environmental testing, legal rights to control the technology, and support from international organizations.

Addressing the workshop, Mr. Beyene Russom, Eritrea's Ambassador to Kenya, noted that financial investment in solar geoengineering is diverting and depleting national resources. He urged African countries to direct their domestic financial resources towards developing early warning systems to mitigate the impact of natural disasters, instead of relying on unproven and dangerous technology.

Recognizing Africa's abundant renewable energy resources, participants reached a consensus on the need for collective efforts focusing on equitable climate solutions, renewable energy, capacity building, and societal commitment.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.