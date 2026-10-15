Ex-Trump Crypto Adviser Earned Fees After Stablecoin Bill Vote: WSJ

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) A new report from The Wall Street Journal alleges that Bo Hines-who previously served as a crypto adviser in the Trump White House and later joined stablecoin issuer Tether-held an investment interest in a company that benefited from the passage of the US stablecoin law he helped push through.

According to the WSJ, while Hines was still in government, he maintained a one-third stake in Nxum, an investment firm he co-founded. The outlet reports that Nxum received $6.3 million through a deal with Tether, tied to USDt (USDT), with at least part of the payment flowing before Hines left public service. The story adds fresh fuel to long-running concerns about a“revolving door” between US policymakers and the crypto industry.

The WSJ reports that Bo Hines kept a one-third stake in Nxum while lobbying for the GENIUS stablecoin bill. Nxum allegedly benefited from a $6.3 million deal involving Tether while Hines was still serving in the White House. The GENIUS Act passed Congress in 2025 and is set to take effect in January 2027 after agency rulemaking. Concerns persist about personal and institutional interests aligning with legislation in the stablecoin sector. Tether did not respond immediately to Cointelegraph 's outreach for comment on the WSJ allegations.

Key takeawaysAllegations around Hines and the GENIUS Act

At the center of the report is the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act, which was signed into law in July 2025. The bill establishes the federal framework for stablecoins and sets a schedule for implementation that extends beyond the law's signing date, requiring detailed rules from multiple regulators.

Hines, the WSJ says, was actively involved in pushing the legislation while still serving as a crypto adviser. The outlet reports that he maintained his stake in Nxum-an investment company he co-founded-and that he stayed in close contact with partners at the firm as the bill advanced.

Beyond the timing, the report also describes Hines using messaging-via Signal-to share updates about the legislation's progress with Nxum associates. The WSJ further claims that he urged a partner to characterize opposition from Republican lawmakers as undermining the president.

A reported Tether-related payout linked to Nxum

According to the WSJ, Nxum received $6.3 million as part of a deal involving Tether, associated with USDt (USDT). The report states that the first payment occurred while Hines was still in government.

This alleged overlap-between a policymaking role and a contemporaneous financial relationship with an entity benefiting from a crypto company-raises the broader issue investors and users are likely to watch: how stablecoin regulation is shaped and who stands to gain as rules are written and implemented.

Cointelegraph reported that it reached out to Tether for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Regulatory timeline: rules first, enforcement later

Although the GENIUS Act became law in 2025, it will not fully take effect right away. The statute requires the development of implementing rules across several agencies that oversee relevant parts of the financial system, including the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Reserve Board, and the US Treasury Department.

The law is scheduled to go into effect in January 2027, giving regulators a substantial window to define compliance expectations, operational standards, and how stablecoin issuers and related market participants must behave under the new framework.

For market participants, that lag matters. It means the policy environment will be shaped not only by the statute itself but by how regulators translate the act into enforceable requirements-an area where industry engagement and expert staffing often play a pivotal role.

“Revolving door” scrutiny extends beyond one case

The WSJ report about Hines lands amid continued scrutiny of personnel movement between US agencies and crypto companies. Earlier Cointelegraph reporting has highlighted how former officials frequently transition into advisory and executive roles in the sector.

The article also points to additional examples involving leadership changes tied to US regulatory bodies. It notes that Summer Mersinger, a former commissioner with the CFTC, resigned from her position three years before her term was set to end to become CEO of the Blockchain Association. Separately, Cointelegraph reported that Mersinger later joined the Blockchain Association, further underscoring the close relationship critics say exists between crypto policy and industry influence.

On Wednesday, Solidus Labs announced that Kevin Webb-a former CFTC senior counsel and adviser to then-Commissioner Brian Quintenz-would join the fintech company as vice president of policy. Cointelegraph's coverage of the company also references that another former CFTC official, Dawn Stump, left the agency in 2022 to join Solidus as a strategic adviser.

Taken together, these staffing moves reinforce a familiar pattern: as stablecoin and broader digital asset regulation matures, the people tasked with shaping or interpreting those rules often develop career paths that keep them close to the industry they regulate.

What to watch next for investors and builders

The GENIUS Act's rulemaking phase is now the key milestone. As agencies prepare the guidance that will determine how compliant stablecoin issuance and custody work in practice, readers should look for transparency around decision-making processes, potential conflicts-of-interest disclosures, and how regulators address industry input-especially in areas where enforcement details could affect market access and costs.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.