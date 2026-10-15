Tennis: Ferrer To Quit As Captain Of Spain's Davis Cup Team After 2026 Finals

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, Oct 15 (IANS) David Ferrer announced on Thursday that he will step down as captain of Spain's Davis Cup team at the end of the season, citing "purely personal" reasons for his decision.

The 44-year-old, who won the Davis Cup three times as a player in 2008, 2009, and 2011, has spent three years leading the national team but has yet to win the competition as captain.

Ferrer confirmed his decision in a statement posted on social media, saying he would not continue in the role in 2027. "I want to announce that this will be my last year as Davis Cup captain, and I will not be continuing into 2027," he wrote.

He thanked the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) for giving him the opportunity to fulfil a long-held ambition, reports Xinhua. "I want to thank the RFET for the chance to fulfil one of my dreams - serving as the Davis Cup captain for my country," Ferrer said.

He also expressed gratitude to the players and staff who had worked alongside him during his tenure. "It has been a privilege to share this path with them all," he added.

Ferrer will have one final opportunity to lift the trophy as captain when Spain competes in the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna, Italy, from November 24 to 28.

Despite announcing his departure, Ferrer insisted his attention remained firmly on the upcoming tournament.

"My sole focus and excitement are directed toward helping the Spanish team secure the trophy," he said. "We have a wonderful challenge ahead in Bologna, where, as always, the players themselves will be the true protagonists."

Ferrer, who was once ranked world No. 3 in men's singles, has won 27 ATP Tour singles titles, including a Masters 1000 event at the 2012 Paris Masters. He was also the runner-up at the 2013 French Open, the 2007 Tennis Masters Cup, and six Masters events.

With 734 career match wins, Ferrer holds the distinction of winning the most matches on the ATP Tour without having won a major; he is widely considered one of the best players not to have won a major.