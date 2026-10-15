Moecc Promotes Responsible Recycling, Disposing Practices On E-Waste Day

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) marked World E-Waste Day yesterday, highlighting the importance of proper electronic waste management and encouraging the recycling of used electrical and electronic devices to protect the environment, preserve natural resources and support Qatar's sustainable development efforts.

The ministry's participation in the annual occasion reflects its commitment to promoting responsible consumption, encouraging sustainable environmental practices and reducing the environmental impact of improper electronic waste disposal, amid rapid technological development and the growing use of electrical and electronic devices.

The ministry also stressed that electronic waste is an environmental challenge that requires greater public awareness of safe, responsible disposal practices. Such waste may contain materials and components that can negatively affect the environment and human health if not handled and disposed of properly.

Meanwhile, electronic waste offers an important opportunity to recover valuable materials and reuse them in industrial processes. This can reduce natural resource consumption, minimise waste volumes, improve material-use efficiency, and support the transition to a circular economy.

In addition, the ministry offers a service to request the collection of electronic waste from homes, encouraging individuals to dispose of unused electronic devices responsibly and ensuring the waste reaches appropriate collection and treatment channels.

Citizens and residents can access the service by submitting an online request through the designated website:

The service supports shared environmental responsibility and encourages community members to adopt sustainable practices when dealing with used electronic devices, rather than disposing of them with ordinary household waste.

Accordingly, the ministry called on individuals and institutions to help reduce electronic waste by extending device lifespans, maintaining and repairing them whenever possible, reusing or donating those that remain functional, and handing damaged equipment to authorised collection and recycling entities.

It also stressed the importance of avoiding the disposal of electronic devices and batteries with ordinary household waste, urging the public to follow safe practices that help reduce pollution and protect natural resources.

Ministry of Environment and Climate Change World E-Waste Day