QNL Hosts Libraries Lead Forum

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar National Library (QNL) has opened the fifth edition of its Libraries Lead Forum, bringing together library professionals, industry experts, and community leaders from Qatar and around the world.

Running from Oct 14-15 at the library under the theme“Reimagining Libraries as Social Infrastructure,” the forum explores how libraries serve as essential spaces for connection, equitable learning, and collective growth in a world defined by rapid technological advancement.

HE the Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Kuwari told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that libraries are no longer mere repositories for books, as some might believe, nor simply places for borrowing or reading them. Instead, they have evolved beyond this role to embrace cultural and educational responsibilities that transcend the traditional concept of a library.

He said that the work of QNL serves as a clear example of the objectives of libraries in general. It acts as a hub for intellectuals, families, and all segments of society. Its activities are no longer confined to a specific field but have expanded to encompass cultural programs and educational initiatives that benefit the entire community.

He added that libraries play a major role in development, education, and empowering citizens, and the unique design of the QNL, unparalleled anywhere else, facilitates the provision of these opportunities.

Al-Kuwari highlighted that the space QNL provides for children and people of all ages to sit surrounded by books, an environment that encourages the pursuit of knowledge, fosters a connection with books, and instils an appreciation for the importance of knowledge. This demonstrates that libraries have moved beyond their traditional, conventional concept, evolving instead to fulfil dverse educational, cultural, and social roles.

In his opening remarks, HE the Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Kuwari reflected on this year's forum theme:“At its core, our forum theme envisions the Library as a cornerstone of community, a space where people gather to learn, exchange ideas, cultivate trust, and unlock new possibilities. It challenges us to consider everything a library brings to a person's life: knowledge they can use, skills that help them grow, and a genuine sense of belonging.”

He added:“At QNL, serving our community is a sacred trust, one through which we preserve our shared heritage, broaden access to knowledge, and open doors for learning and connection.”

In her welcome address, Executive Director of Qatar National Library Tan Huism said:“There is an important difference between designing services for our communities and designing them with our communities. Qatar National Library is proud to bring together colleagues from Qatar, the region, and around the world to challenge our assumptions, learn from one another, and explore what we can do differently tomorrow that we are not doing today.”

In a pre-recorded video keynote, President of the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) Leslie Weir emphasised the importance of transforming libraries into inviting spaces that play a pivotal role in the knowledge infrastructure of communities, inspire individuals, and provide them with broader opportunities to acquire knowledge.

She called for diversity in the materials and resources provided by libraries, as well as a wide range of classifications and collections that allow visitors to discover the content and reinforce their understanding of the library's role as a sustainable space for learning. She also highlighted the importance of experimenting with various types of activities and organising guided tours to help visitors explore diverse collections and discover the wealth of knowledge resources libraries offer.

In his remarks, President of the Arab Federation for Libraries and Information (AFLI) Prof Emad Issa Saleh discussed the transformations libraries have undergone and the shifts in user needs and expectations driven by digital advancement. He emphasised the importance of launching innovative initiatives to attract users and developing services that align with their aspirations.

He emphasised that the key challenge facing libraries is reaching segments of the population that do not currently visit them, a task that requires listening to users and understanding their needs and perspectives. He noted that QNL possesses outstanding initiatives and experience that contribute to spreading culture, fostering learning, and facilitating access to knowledge.

He indicated that the AFLI seeks to document best practices adopted by Arab libraries and to exchange expertise regarding them, thereby supporting the advancement of library operations and the launch of initiatives rooted in the needs of Arab societies, rather than simply importing experiences from outside the region.

Representatives of seven regional libraries, namely, the House of Wisdom in Sharjah, Abdul Hameed Shoman Public Library in Jordan, Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) Library in Qatar, Ithra Library in Saudi Arabia, Bibliotheca Alexandrina in Egypt, the Iraqi National Library and Archives, and Sultan Qaboos University Library in Oman, then shared how their institutions are making a positive impact in their communities.

In the forum's first day, attendees joined six breakout sessions on topics ranging from cultural memory and active citizenship to digital knowledge systems and children's futures, including presentations by the Library's specialists on the Manara research repository and on investing in childhood through libraries.

On Oct 15, a panel discussion on reimagining libraries as social infrastructure will range from building a fair future through artificial intelligence (AI) to library transformation in the Middle East and North Africa.

It will be followed by parallel sessions: a breakout session on harnessing AI to strengthen social infrastructure, and a series of lightning talks by library and information professionals. The forum will close with remarks by Katia Medawar, Director of Public Engagement at QNL.

The forum began on Oct 13 with an interactive pre-forum workshop,“Co-Designing the Social Library: Tools for Community-Led Transformation,” led by Assistant Professor and Head of the Information School at Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University Dr Khulud Ali Sahhari.

The workshop equipped participants with practical frameworks and participatory design methods to shape services and spaces that build social capital and bridge digital and social divides.

The forum aims to highlight the pivotal role of libraries in empowering community members by ensuring equitable access to technology, fostering digital literacy, and supporting lifelong learning, leveraging the unique position libraries hold in building informed, connected, and thriving communities.

In this context, the forum highlights the role of libraries in equipping individuals with essential digital and knowledge-based skills, and in providing nurturing environments that foster collaboration and exploration while boosting self-confidence and independence, thereby enabling them to participate actively in the digital age.

It also focuses on supporting lifelong learning and expanding educational, professional, and economic opportunities by enabling individuals to acquire the skills and competencies necessary for their personal growth and the realisation of their future aspirations.

To achieve its objectives, the forum relies on several key pillars, especially expanding digital access and social inclusion by connecting underserved groups with technology, knowledge resources, and free training. It also focuses on fostering informed and active citizenship, promoting positive societal engagement, and strengthening community ties by providing spaces for collaboration, dialogue, and the exchange of experiences.

QNL Libraries Lead Forum library professionals