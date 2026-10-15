Qatar Reaffirms Commitment To Leveraging Resources, Expertise To Support Countries And Communities Affected By Disasters And Crises

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has reaffirmed its commitment to leveraging its resources and expertise to support countries and communities affected by disasters and crises. Through Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and national humanitarian institutions, Qatar has established air bridges that include the International Search and Rescue Group of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), medical personnel and field hospitals, in addition to providing medical supplies such as medicines, food baskets, and shelter materials, as well as advanced equipment to assist those affected in disaster-stricken areas.

This was stated in a declaration by the State of Qatar, delivered by Second Secretary at the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Abdulaziz Fadala Al Sulaiti during a meeting of the Sixth Committee of the UN General Assembly, its 81st session, regarding agenda item 88, entitled 'United Nations Conference of Plenipotentiaries on Protection of Persons in the Event of Disasters,' held at the UN's headquarters in New York.

Al Sulaiti noted that the State of Qatar places special importance on the protection of individuals during disasters, a matter of growing concern given the increasing frequency and severity of such events. He pointed out that all countries across the globe are vulnerable to devastating natural disasters, such as earthquakes, floods, and hurricanes, which result in human and material losses that can sometimes be difficult for any single nation to confront alone. This necessitates strengthening international cooperation to protect lives and uphold human dignity, in embodiment of the principles and purposes of the UN Charter.

He explained that the State of Qatar has developed a comprehensive legal and institutional framework for addressing emergencies and disasters, managed by specialized national entities. These include the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management, the Civil Defense Council, the Doha Joint Rescue Coordination Center, the Standing Committee for Rescue and Relief Operations and Humanitarian Aids for Areas Afflicted by Catastrophes in Brotherly and Friendly Countries, and the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities.

Al Sulaiti noted that the State of Qatar supports the adoption of an international convention on the protection of persons in disaster situations, as a natural and appropriate development that provides a unified international framework for reducing disaster risks and providing relief assistance, in accordance with the provisions of international law. This is particularly significant given that there is no explicit rule in public international law obligating states to provide humanitarian assistance in the event of disasters; such a convention would provide a legal basis for taking necessary measures and establish a new mechanism for international cooperation in responding to disasters.

He emphasized that the agreement must strike a balance between ensuring the right of individuals to receive humanitarian assistance and respecting the sovereignty of states and the principle of non-interference in their internal affairs. This includes upholding the right of an affected state to choose the entity providing aid, ensuring that assistance is not imposed without a formal request, as well as covering all phases of a disaster, clearly defining the parameters for delivering aid, protecting relief personnel, and establishing effective mechanisms for coordination and implementation within the UN's framework.

The State of Qatar welcomes the convening of the United Nations Conference on Protection of Persons in the Event of Disasters, to be held in Bangkok from January 25 to February 12, 2027. Qatar further expresses its hope that the conference will contribute to the development of a legally binding instrument, based on the draft articles, that strengthens the protection of those affected by disasters and facilitates the delivery of humanitarian aid to them, in accordance with the provisions of international law.

The State of Qatar reiterated its support for international efforts aimed at enhancing the protection of individuals in disaster situations, as well as its commitment to participating constructively in the conference proceedings, with the goal of establishing an effective international legal framework that respects the sovereignty of states and the principles of international law, while upholding human dignity and rights.

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