QM Launches Unesco Cultural Conventions Workshop Series

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Museums (QM), through its International Co-operation and Government Affairs Department and in collaboration with the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science and the Unesco Regional Office for the Gulf States and Yemen, has launched the“Conventions: 101” Workshop Series 2026 at Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art.

Taking place on October 13, 14 and 29, the three-day series aims to introduce young professionals and university students to Unesco's cultural conventions and their pivotal role in protecting heritage.

The initiative coincides with celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the Unesco Regional Office in Doha, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening cultural co-operation and developing the next generation of heritage professionals.

The event opened with a session featuring welcoming remarks by Director of International Co-operation and Government Affairs at QM, Dr Fatima Hassan al-Sulaiti, who spoke as the organizer and on behalf of QM, and HE Acting Director of the Unesco Regional Office for the Gulf States and Yemen and Head of its Social and Human Sciences Sector Amina al-Hamshari.

It also included recorded keynote remarks by Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to Unesco and President of the organisation's Executive Board, Dr Nasser al-Henzab.

As part of its comprehensive programme, the series comprises three specialized workshops focusing on the protection of cultural property, World Heritage and intangible cultural heritage.

Through practical case studies, simulations, debates and interactive group activities, participants will explore the role of international frameworks in guiding efforts to preserve cultural heritage and how these frameworks can be applied in real-world contexts.

In this context, al-Sulaiti said she is proud to launch the 'Conventions: 101' Workshop Series as part of Tamkeen, an initiative launched by QM's International Co-operation and Government Affairs Department, as part of its continued efforts to deepen knowledge and build capacity in culture and heritage.

She affirmed that, in developing the series, the aim was to create a practical and accessible platform that brings Unesco's cultural conventions closer to young professionals and students, helping them understand how they can be applied in practice.

Al-Sulaiti also reaffirmed the commitment, through Tamkeen, to creating unique opportunities for young people in Qatar and across the Arab region to learn, exchange experiences and build the skills needed to contribute to safeguarding our shared cultural heritage.

For his part, Director of the Unesco Regional Office for the Gulf States and Yemen in Doha, Salah Khalid, highlighted the significance of the partnership, saying that as the Regional Office marks 50 years in Qatar, this series highlights the strength of its strategic partnership with QM and Qatar's commitment to translating Unesco's conventions into practical initiatives that safeguard heritage and support sustainable development.

He noted that Unesco believes the future of cultural heritage depends on younger generations' ability to understand, safeguard and develop it.

Salah Khalid also highlighted that the initiative strengthens awareness of Unesco's cultural conventions and equips young professionals in Qatar and across the region with the skills needed to protect and manage heritage for future generations.

The workshops are conducted in Arabic. In-person participation is available to residents of Qatar, subject to available places, while those interested across the Arab region can participate online through a live broadcast.

Outstanding participants from Qatar and the wider region will be selected to take part in the 2027 Youth Empowerment Forum in Doha, extending opportunities for learning, exchange and professional development.

The series forms part of the“Empowering Arab Youth for Sustainable Heritage” programme, launched by the department in 2025 to empower Arab youth in culture, heritage and creativity.

Tamkeen seeks to connect theory with practice by combining academic learning, practical training, field visits and direct engagement with experts and leading institutions in Qatar, while supporting regional collaboration and professional networks.

Qatar Museums cultural conventions workshop UNESCO