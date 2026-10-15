AI Defense Stock Visionwave (Nasdaq: VWAV) Develops Stratum AI To Coordinate Autonomous Systems, Sensors, And Mission Workflows

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire), a top rated investment site for retail Investors following AI and defense stocks, reports on breaking news and trading for VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq:VWAV ), a technology company focused on advanced defense, aerospace and artificial intelligence solutions.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. today highlighted the development of Stratum AI, the Company's agentic artificial intelligence ("AI") mission-intelligence and orchestration layer, which is under development and is designed to connect autonomous platforms, sensors and mission workflows across defense, homeland security and commercial applications.

Stratum AI is being developed alongside STRATUM Command, a further AI-enabled sensing, mission-intelligence and situational-awareness capability that is likewise under development.

Together, the technologies are intended to coordinate autonomous systems, AI agents and mission workflows while fusing field information and delivering real-time decision support. These capabilities are under development. Neither Stratum AI nor STRATUM Command is commercially available, neither has generated revenue, and the Company has not completed independent third-party testing or validation of either.

AdvertisementAgentic AI Mission Orchestration

VisionWave is designing the architecture around three principal functions:

Mission orchestration - coordinating autonomous systems, AI agents and mission workflows; Sensor fusion - combining field information into actionable decision support; and Autonomy orchestration - connecting defense, homeland-security and commercial autonomous assets through a common command environment.

The Company's longer-term objective is a system designed around one operator, one operating picture and multiple autonomous domains. That objective has not been achieved, and there can be no assurance that it will be.

Connecting VisionWave's Broader AI Portfolio

Stratum AI is intended to sit within a broader proprietary technology portfolio that includes SDNN ("Mother"), a Symbiotic Deep Neural Network concept designed as a central reasoning layer for fusing UGV, UAV, satellite and sensor information, and qSpeed, a computational-acceleration architecture designed to reduce latency in applications including fire control and counter-UAS. Both technologies remain under development, are not commercially available, have not generated revenue and have not been independently validated.

The technologies described herein remain under development, are not commercially available and have not generated revenue. There can be no assurance that development efforts will be completed, that the technologies will perform as intended, or that they will result in commercially deployable products or customer adoption.

About VisionWave

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense and advanced sensing technology company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies intended for use across air, land and fixed-site environments. The Company's website is. Information contained on, or accessible through, the Company's website is not incorporated by reference into, and does not form a part of, this press release or any filing of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Certain of the platforms, payloads, sensing technologies and software described in this press release are in development, have not completed testing or qualification, are not commercially available and have not generated material revenue.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "target," "objective," "strategy," "designed to," "intended to," "concept," "under development" and similar expressions, or by statements that events or trends "may," "will," or "could" occur. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the intended design, functionality and performance of Stratum AI, STRATUM Command, SDNN and qSpeed; the intended coordination of autonomous systems, AI agents, sensor fusion and mission workflows; and the Company's objective of a single-operator, single-operating-picture architecture across multiple autonomous domains.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, but not limited to: the fact that substantially all of the platforms, payloads, sensing technologies and software described in this press release are in development, have not completed testing, qualification or independent third-party validation, are not commercially available, have not generated material revenue, and may never be completed, certified, produced at scale or adopted by any customer; the Company's need to raise substantial additional capital to fund development and its ability to do so on acceptable terms or at all; the substantial dilution to existing stockholders resulting from sales of common stock under the Company's at-the-market offering programs, conversions of the Company's outstanding convertible debentures, exercises of outstanding warrants and shares issuable as consideration in acquisitions and strategic transactions; the Company's history of operating losses, accumulated deficit and working capital deficiency, and the substantial doubt regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern described in its most recent periodic report; the Company's ability to satisfy the continued listing standards of The Nasdaq Stock Market, including the minimum bid price requirement, and the anticipated effects of the reverse stock split approved by the Company's stockholders; the Company's dependence on government procurement processes, competitive solicitations, budget appropriations and program funding, none of which has resulted in an award, contract or order to the Company; the risks of pursuing sales to foreign governments and foreign defense ministries, including procurement delays, offset requirements, political and geopolitical developments and the absence of any binding commitment; U.S. and non-U.S. export control, licensing, technology transfer, defense trade registration and economic sanctions requirements applicable to the technologies described in this press release, including the International Traffic in Arms Regulations and the Export Administration Regulations, and the risk that required authorizations are delayed, conditioned or denied; the Company's ability to obtain, protect and enforce intellectual property rights and the risk that pending patent applications do not issue; risks relating to acquisitions, integration and reliance on third parties, partners, suppliers and subcontractors; and the other risks and uncertainties described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company's SEC filings. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

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