Junior Miners Bear ETF (NYSE:JDST) Gains As Gold And Silver Fell

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues an alert on junior miners and the Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSE:JDST ).

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSE:JDST ) closed at 29.41 +2.87 (+10.81%) as precious metal prices got hit hard today and junior mining stocks saw red. (NYSE:JDST) made the NYSE top gainers list today.

Spot gold is currently trading at 4,141.30 USD +37.30 (+0.91%) after market close today. Spot silver is trading in the green currently, indicating today's sell off has subsided, trading at 55.98 USD +0.46 (+0.82%).

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In today's volatile trading session, precious metals came under renewed pressure this week as a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation print reinforced expectations for further Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Spot gold prices fell 1.5% toward the $4,090-$4,140 range while silver led the retreat, testing levels near $56-$59, as speculative long positions were unwound amid rising real rates.

With this sentiment junior mining stocks declined even more than the metals themselves, reflecting their elevated operational and financial leverage: fixed costs mean margins compress faster on lower realized prices, while higher funding costs and risk-off sentiment weigh on exploration-stage and development companies that lack the cash-flow cushions of senior producers. With juniors typically non-yielding and more dependent on speculative capital, rising bond yields have amplified the sell-off, leaving valuations compressed relative to still-resilient underlying commodity prices and creating a classic higher-beta reaction across the junior gold and silver space.

But smart money is still very bullish long term on gold and silver with global debt being a big factor.

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