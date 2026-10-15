UK Offshore Wind Build-Out To Depend On Grid Connections And Market Reforms

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The UK's clean-power transition is moving into an infrastructure-intensive phase, with offshore wind, solar PV, and new nuclear capacity set to reshape the generation mix. Delivering this build-out will depend on faster grid connections, transmission reinforcement, and market reforms that preserve investor confidence while managing a more variable power system, according toGlobalData, a leading intelligence and productivity platform.

GlobalData's latest report, "UK Power Market Trends and Analysis by Capacity, Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Regulations, Key Players and Forecast to 2035," reveals that the country's installed power capacity is projected to almost double between 2025 and 2035. Renewables are expected to account for 73% of the generation fleet by the end of the forecast period, led by offshore wind, solar PV, and onshore wind.

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Electricity demand in the country is expected to recover and grow as transport, heating, and industrial processes electrify. Renewable generation will account for roughly two-thirds of gross power output by 2035, while gas-fired capacity continues to provide flexible balancing capacity and nuclear contributes firm low-carbon generation. The expected retirement of older nuclear stations before new projects enter operation will make the timing of replacement investment important for system security.

The grid is the main delivery constraint. A large share of the UK's renewable pipeline is seeking access to networks that already face connection queues, while new offshore generation will require expanded transmission links from coastal landing points to demand centers. The National Energy System Operator, transmission owners, and Ofgem are pursuing reforms intended to accelerate strategic network investment and improve the connection process.

The UK remains among Europe's most interconnected power markets, with operating links to France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Denmark, and Ireland. Interconnectors can support security of supply and help balance renewable output across markets, although they also increase the importance of coordinated market arrangements and resilient cross-border infrastructure.

Investment through the end of the decade is expected to focus on offshore wind and nuclear, alongside solar PV, onshore wind, grid infrastructure, and flexibility assets. CFDs provides long-term revenue support for renewable generation, while the Regulated Asset Base model is designed to support financing for new nuclear projects. The Review of Electricity Market Arrangements will be influential in determining how investors manage locational constraints and periods of high renewable output.

About GlobalData

GlobalData Plc (LSE:DATA) operates an intelligence platform that empowers leaders to act decisively in a world of complexity and change. By uniting proprietary data, human expertise, and purpose-built AI into a single, connected platform, we help organizations see what's coming, move faster, and lead with confidence. Our solutions are used by over 5,000 organizations across the world's largest industries, delivering tailored intelligence that supports strategic planning, innovation, risk management, and sustainable growth.

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