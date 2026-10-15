Skin In The Game For Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Big Gains On Positive Topline Results From Cosmetic Study

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas, including biotech and medical tech stocks, issues a news and trading alert for Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA ),a science-driven leader in dermatologic solutions.

The stock makes the Nasdaq top gainer list on news today, currently trading at 0.9602 +0.2969 (+44.75%) on volume of over 137 Million shares as of this report. The stock has a morning high of $1.18.

Once-weekly Tome Foundational Treatment demonstrated improvements across key measures of skin appearance after four treatments Over 71% of study participants were graded as having overall improvements in their skin after only one treatment Tome Foundational Treatment is designed to renew the appearance of skin and improve tone and texture over time

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Dermata Therapeuticsannounced positive topline results from its recently completed cosmetic clinical study evaluating Tome Foundational Treatment, the Company's recently launched once-weekly skin renewal treatment. Tome Foundational Treatment is now available for purchase at either as a one-time purchase of four weekly treatments or through a subscription program at a discounted price.

Dermata's recently completed cosmetic clinical study consisted of 31 participants in an open label study of Tome Foundational Treatment. Participants applied Tome Foundational Treatment one time per week for four weeks and were evaluated by an investigator at multiple timepoints throughout the study on endpoints including fine lines, hyperpigmentation, dark spots, smoothness, firmness, radiance, and overall appearance. Participants also completed self-evaluations after four treatments.

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Dermata Therapeutics is a science-driven leader in dermatologic solutions focused on the development and commercialization of both direct-to-consumer and professional skincare solutions. The Company leverages its experience in clinical dermatology and its Bioneedle technology to develop differentiated skincare products designed to address a variety of consumer skincare needs. Dermata's first commercial product, Tome Foundational Treatment, is now available at Tome, with additional innovations planned to follow. Dermata is headquartered in San Diego, California.

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