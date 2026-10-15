FLAIR Launches Hong Kong's First Embodied AI International Applications Hub

1. Professor SUN Dong, JP (Middle), Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government, Hon Sunny TAN, BBS(Right), Chairman of the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC), and Mr Edmond LAI(Left), Chief Digital Officer of HKPC, officiated at the opening ceremony of the Embodied AI International Applications Hub, marking the launch of Hong Kong's first dedicated platform for embodied AI and humanoid robotics applications.

2. Officiating guests presented plaques to technology partners of the Embodied AI International Applications Hub, joining forces to advance the application of embodied AI technologies across logistics, manufacturing, retail, education and public service applications.

3. The Hong Kong Industrial Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Centre (FLAIR) presented plaques to scenario partners, bringing together Government departments and multinational industrial and investment organisations to promote the development and deployment of embodied AI technologies in real-world operating environments.

4. Professor SUN Dong, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government, toured the Embodied AI International Applications Hub and explored real-world applications of embodied AI technologies in logistics sorting, smart manufacturing, retail services and education.



5. Beijing Xingdongjiyuan Co., Ltd. (Robotera) showcased the M7 humanoid robot and an embodied AI logistics solution, demonstrating autonomous parcel identification and logistics sorting operations.

6. Unitree Robotics showcased its R1 humanoid robot and A2 quadruped robot at the Embodied AI International Applications Hub, demonstrating applications including factory inspection and autonomous mobility.

7. Changzhou MicroIntelligence Technology Co., Ltd. showcased the“MicroFlex” Embodied AI Flexible Production Line, highlighting industrial robots' autonomous perception, decision-making and execution capabilities in smart manufacturing environments.

8. AI Squared Robotics (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. showcased its AlphaBot 2 general-purpose intelligent robot, powered by the embodied foundation model AlphaBrain, demonstrating practical applications in retail and food-and-beverage service scenarios.

9. AgiBot Innovation (Shanghai) Technology Co., Ltd. showcased its general-purpose embodied robots and scenario-based solutions, demonstrating the application of embodied AI technologies across manufacturing, logistics, retail and public service environments.

10. Beijing Galbot AI Co., Ltd. showcased a smart retail scenario and embodied AI retail solution, demonstrating robots' capabilities in merchandise management and customer service within real-world retail environments.