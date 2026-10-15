Focus Graphite Advances Lac Knife Toward Construction Readiness With Up To C$1.93 Million In Combined Government Infrastructure Support



Ottawa, Ontario, Oct 15, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF) (FSE: FKC0) (" Focus " or the " Company "), a Canadian developer of high-grade flake graphite deposits and advanced graphite materials for battery, defence, and industrial applications, is pleased to announce the engagement of Construction & Expertise PG (" PG ") to advance geotechnical investigations and detailed engineering for the proposed all-season access road to its flagship Lac Knife Graphite Project (" Lac Knife " or the " Project ") in Quebec. The engagement marks an important step toward construction readiness and forms part of a broader infrastructure initiative supported by up to C$1,932,750 in combined non-dilutive federal and provincial funding. This includes newly approved non-repayable financial assistance of up to C$554,050 from the Societe du Plan Nord (" SPN "), representing 50% of eligible access road planning and development costs under its Northern Infrastructure Fund in Support of the Mining Sector (Enveloppe nordique d'infrastructures en appui au secteur minier), and previously announced support of up to C$1,378,700 from Natural Resources Canada (" NRCan ") through its First and Last Mile Fund (" FLMF "). The provincial contribution is dedicated exclusively to the access road, while the federal funding supports pre-construction planning for both the road and the electrical infrastructure required to connect Lac Knife to Hydro-Quebec's power network. Together, these complementary investments are helping advance the transportation and energy infrastructure necessary for Lac Knife's development while allowing the Company to preserve capital for its broader project development and advanced materials strategy. Advancing Lac Knife's Access Road Toward Construction Readiness The proposed all-weather gravel access road will connect the Lac Knife Project site to Highway 389, providing reliable year-round access to support future mine construction, personnel transportation, equipment mobilization and the eventual transportation of graphite concentrate. PG's mandate encompasses geotechnical and geophysical investigations, subsurface characterization, evaluation of construction materials and engineering activities required to advance a construction-ready access road design. Key deliverables will include preliminary and final engineering drawings, technical specifications, a bill of quantities, detailed cost estimates, a construction schedule and tender documents to support future construction planning and procurement. The program includes: Approximately eleven (11) kilometres of geophysical investigations using seismic refraction and multichannel analysis of surface waves (MASW), including associated data processing, interpretation and technical reporting. Approximately sixty (60) geotechnical test pits along the proposed road corridor to characterize subsurface conditions, assess soil and foundation properties, and inform road design requirements. Reconnaissance and sampling of potential borrow material sources, supported by laboratory testing of foundation soils and construction materials to evaluate their suitability for road construction. Targeted geotechnical drilling at critical locations along the proposed road corridor, where warranted by field investigation results and subject to additional authorization. High-resolution drone-based topographic surveys of the proposed road corridor and any revised alignments, to support final engineering design and future construction planning. Development of geotechnical profiles, pavement design recommendations and associated technical reporting to support detailed road and drainage engineering. The field investigation program has advanced substantially, generating critical technical data to refine engineering designs, optimize construction requirements and support the next phase of project development. "Infrastructure is what transforms a mineral resource into a strategic asset," said Dean Hanisch, Chief Executive Officer of Focus Graphite. "With PG advancing the technical work required for our access road, we are translating project planning into tangible steps towards construction readiness. The support of the Governments of Québec and Canada allows us to advance this essential infrastructure while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and project development." The coordinated advancement of road access and grid connection planning is intended to strengthen Lac Knife's development readiness, reduce infrastructure-related uncertainty and establish the technical foundation for future construction. "Support from two levels of government for complementary infrastructure initiatives underscores the strategic importance of advancing Lac Knife," said Jason Latkowcer, Vice President, Corporate Development of Focus Graphite. "We are systematically removing barriers to development, reducing risk and strengthening Lac Knife's investment case, while leveraging non-dilutive funding to minimize shareholder dilution." Responsible Infrastructure Development The Lac Knife Project is located on the Nitassinan, the ancestral lands of the Innu Takuaikan Uashat mak Mani-utenam (" ITUM "). Focus has maintained a collaborative relationship with ITUM since entering into a Pre-Development Agreement in 2014 and continues to advance project planning in collaboration with the community. The Company's infrastructure strategy prioritizes the use of existing transportation corridors wherever practical, with the objective of minimizing new environmental disturbance while supporting responsible project development. The proposed access road and electrical connection are fundamental components of Lac Knife's long-term development strategy. Together, they are intended to establish reliable year-round access and support the transition toward grid-connected mining and processing operations. Lac Knife hosts one of North America's highest-grade natural graphite deposits and serves as the upstream foundation of Focus Graphite's strategy to establish an integrated advanced graphite materials platform serving battery, defence, nuclear energy and advanced manufacturing supply chains. Qualified Person The technical content disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, PE, President of Brasil Insight Capital LLC., a consultant to the Company, and a qualified person as defined under National Instrument NI 43-101. About Construction & Expertise PG Construction & Expertise PG Inc. (PG) is an integrated engineering, construction and industrial maintenance company serving the mining and industrial sectors across Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador. Founded in 2006, PG has grown to more than 400 employees, with a permanent engineering office and laboratory in Wabush supporting the surrounding mining region. PG's approach goes beyond traditional consulting and contracting. The company believes successful mining projects are built on strong relationships, trusted partnerships, safe execution and quality work. By bringing engineering, technical services and construction capabilities together under one organization, PG works alongside its clients as a long-term regional partner, from project development and technical investigation through construction and operations. For more information on Construction & Expertise PG Inc. please visit . About Focus Graphite Inc. Focus Graphite is building an integrated graphite platform to supply the industries shaping the future. Through the development of world-class graphite resources, advanced processing technologies and higher-value advanced materials, the Company is positioning itself to support battery, defence, advanced manufacturing and other strategic industries across North America and allied markets. The platform is anchored by the Company's two 100%-owned graphite assets in Quebec. Lac Knife is one of North America's highest-grade feasibility-stage graphite deposits, while Lac Tetepisca is one of the largest identified graphite resources globally. Together with strategic technology partnerships and government-supported innovation initiatives, these assets provide the foundation for a secure, scalable and increasingly integrated graphite supply chain. For more information on Focus Graphite Inc. please visit LinkedIn:

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X: Investors Contact: Dean Hanisch

CEO, Focus Graphite Inc.

[email protected]

+1 (613) 612-6060 Jason Latkowcer

VP Corporate Development

[email protected] Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding, among other things: the engagement of Construction & Expertise PG and the anticipated completion of its geotechnical investigations, geophysical surveys, subsurface characterization, engineering studies and detailed road and drainage designs; the anticipated receipt and use of funding from the Société du Plan Nord and Natural Resources Canada's First and Last Mile Fund; and the completion of planning, engineering, environmental studies, route optimization, permitting and design activities associated with the proposed all-season access road and Hydro-Quebec electrical connection. Such forward-looking information also includes the advancement of the Lac Knife Graphite Project toward permitting, construction readiness and future development; the anticipated benefits of the proposed access road and related infrastructure planning, including improved year-round access, enhanced project readiness, reduced infrastructure-related development risk and support for future mine construction and operations; and the Company's ongoing collaboration with Innu Takuaikan Uashat mak Mani-utenam (ITUM), including project planning activities and the proposed use of existing transportation corridors wherever practical. Additional forward-looking information includes the Company's ability to satisfy the terms and conditions of applicable funding agreements and obtain the full amount of committed government support; the timing and outcome of regulatory approvals, permitting processes and future development decisions; the Company's ability to secure additional financing, government support, strategic partnerships and offtake arrangements; the future construction, development and operation of the Lac Knife Graphite Project; and the Company's strategy to develop an integrated advanced graphite materials platform serving battery materials, defence, nuclear energy and advanced manufacturing supply chains in North America and allied markets. The completion of detailed engineering and final infrastructure designs does not constitute authorization to commence construction, which remains subject to applicable permits, regulatory approvals, financing arrangements and future development decisions. The Company anticipates providing further updates, as appropriate, as the project progresses through subsequent design, permitting, financing and contracting phases. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to market conditions, regulatory approvals, changes in economic conditions, the ability to raise sufficient funds on acceptable terms or at all, operational risks associated with mineral exploration and development, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



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