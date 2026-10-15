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Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Korean Ambassador

Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Korean Ambassador


Date: 2026-10-15 02:20:42

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Excellency Minister of State for International Cooperation Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met on Thursday with Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the State of Qatar Hong Jeepio.

During the meeting, the cooperative relations between the two countries were reviewed, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

cooperative relations Qatar Korea

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Gulf Times

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