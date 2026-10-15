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Minister Of Finance Meets Swiss Head Of Federal Department Of Finance

Minister Of Finance Meets Swiss Head Of Federal Department Of Finance


Date: 2026-10-15 02:20:41

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with member of the Federal Council and Head of the Federal Department of Finance of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The meeting discussed a range of financial and economic topics along with current regional and international developments and their associated challenges, particularly those of mutual interest.

Swiss Confederation Financial Economy

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Gulf Times

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